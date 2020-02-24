carjacker-crashes-stolen-auto-on-dan-ryan,-steals-another:-police

Two persons are in custody Monday following a carjacker crashed a stolen car on the Dan Ryan Expressway right before thieving an additional and having off in Bridgeport on the South Facet.

Officers noticed the stolen silver Nissan and tried to pull it above at two: 22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, in accordance to Chicago police. The Nissan, which was taken in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2: 30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan in close proximity to 35th Avenue, police said. The male driving the Nissan then forced the driver out of a nearby black Honda Civic and drove away north on the expressway.

Responding officers took two other males into custody at the scene, police stated.

No injuries had been noted as detectives go on to investigate.

