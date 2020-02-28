carjacker-shoves-person-to-the-floor-close-to-chinatown

A gentleman was carjacked and pushed to the ground Thursday close to Chinatown.

The suspect approached the 21-12 months-previous about 8: 50 p.m in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue, shoved him to the floor and grabbed the keys to his SUV, Chicago law enforcement stated.

The attacker drove off east on Archer, law enforcement stated. The man experienced minor scrapes to his experience and refused health care focus.

Space Central detectives are investigating.

