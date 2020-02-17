[carjacking-suspect-dead-right-after-face-with-law-enforcement-officers]

LOWELL — A attainable suspect in two carjackings — a single in Lowell and the other an armed heist from a Nashua automobile dealership — died after he was shot by law enforcement in Newbury on Sunday, in accordance to police.

State police rendered first assist to the 31-yr-old suspect just after the capturing and he was later on pronounced lifeless at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Business.

The identification of the suspect was not produced Sunday evening.

No law enforcement were being hurt for the duration of the shooting incident that happened in the village of Byfield at about six p.m. Sunday, in accordance to Point out Law enforcement spokesman David Procopio.

Lowell Law enforcement Capt. James Hodgdon mentioned law enforcement acquired a phone about a sufferer of a carjacking entering the Tavern in the Square restaurant on Chelmsford Road in Lowell at about 3 p.m.

The target told law enforcement she was inside of her car around the restaurant when a white male opened her vehicle doorway and advised her to get out, Hodgdon explained. The sufferer exited the car with her pocketbook but the suspect grabbed the pocketbook just after a battle, Hodgdon additional.

The suspect fled the scene with the stolen vehicle and was last noticed on Route 3 headed north, Hodgdon reported. The Lowell Law enforcement Section introduced the criminal offense to the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Point out Law enforcement, telling them to be on the lookout for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

Hodgdon mentioned the suspect was preferred for carjacking, unarmed robbery and assault and battery of a man or woman 60 or older.

Law enforcement found the stolen automobile in Nashua, according to Kimball.

A small time later on, a suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from Tulley Automotive Group on Daniel Webster Freeway in Nashua.

That suspect allegedly came into the dealership armed with a knife and demanded a auto from an personnel, Kimball mentioned. The employee was allegedly stabbed by the suspect, who then fled the scene with a black 2020 BMW X5 M. The stolen SUV did not have any license plates.

Kimball reported the victim of the stabbing suffered slight injuries and has considering that been released from the medical center.

Point out Police stated they found the stolen SUV and suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Road in Byfield.

Law enforcement approached the car or truck and the suspect attempted to escape, Kimball mentioned. She additional he drove into the cruiser parked at the rear of him.

“At that position in the confrontation, an officer or officers discharged a weapon or weapons,” Kimball claimed. “We have not but decided how many, or who did it.”