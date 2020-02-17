A suspect accused of multiple carjackings was injured when police officers approached the human being at a fuel station on Sunday and shots were being fired, according to Condition Police.

No law enforcement officers had been hurt, in accordance to an preliminary report from Condition Police.

The suspect had allegedly stolen a BMW from a Nashua, N.H., dealership before on Sunday. When officers found the suspect in close proximity to Primary Fuel Station on Central Road in Byfield, “a weapon or weapons were discharged,” a law enforcement spokesman explained in a assertion.

The exact suspect is also potentially responsible for a prior carjacking in Lowell, police said.

Right after the suspect was wounded, the individual was transported to Anna Jacques Medical center in Newburyport.

“The investigation into this incident is at a incredibly early phase,” law enforcement reported. “We will release much more facts when we have it.”