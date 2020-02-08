Carl Brashear, the first black US Navy master diver with an amputated leg

Carl M. Brashear became the United States Navy’s first black master diver in 1970.

Brashear was born on January 19, 1931 in Tonieville, Kentucky. He was a son of Kentucky Sharecroppers and the sixth of eight children. After the seventh grade, he left school to help his father work the country.

Young Brashear wanted to join the army in early 1948, but was not accepted, which is why he enrolled in February 1948.

Like most black Navy men at the time, Brashear was transferred to the steward’s department, where he did the duties for the officers. He was assigned to the Navy station in Key West, Florida, where he prepared meals for white officers at the officers’ mess.

Brashear was assigned to the Palau aircraft carrier in 1950, where he once saw a diver slide into the sea to recover an aircraft that had rolled overboard. He was fascinated by what he saw and he longed for the diving adventure under water and was looking forward to it.

He wrote to the marine diving school and asked for approval more than 100 times before being admitted in 1954. Years later, he reported that his letters were always lost.

Photo credit: history.navy.mil

He graduated in 1955 and spent many years as a marine rescue diver. In 1960 he graduated from high school and entered the deep-sea diving school of the Navy.

Brashear failed the course, but he hasn’t given up on his dream of diving deep under water. He studied for three years while not on duty, and was re-admitted in 1963. The following year he graduated as a first class diver and third in his class of 17.

He endured threats from white shipmates and naval officers made efforts to interrupt his career and take his life. Still, Brashear became the Navy’s first “deep sea” master diver for African Americans.

He survived a serious accident aboard the Hoist naval ship off the Spanish coast and helped recover a hydrogen bomb that crashed into the Mediterranean after the plane crashed in 1966.

A heavy steel pipe crashed toward the men on the deck. He pushed his men out of the way, but pressed his left leg, which resulted in an amputation.

His amputated legs would not keep him from diving. According to the New York Times, he was fitted with a prosthesis and the Navy sent him his discharge papers, which he did not sign. Instead, he signed his own orders for the transfer back to the diving school. He dived with his new leg, took pictures and showed them to naval officers who couldn’t believe what they had seen.

Photo credit: aaregistry.org

The Navy then subjected Brashear to a series of tests, including climbing ladders with dumbbells on their backs to simulate a diver’s tumbling charge. He had to walk 12 steps unaided and carry almost 300 pounds of equipment. He took the steps and became active again as a diver.

In 1970 Brashear became a master diver, the highest distinction a marine diver can achieve, and in 1979 he retired as the top boatman’s helmsman, the highest registered rank in the Navy.

Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear (center), the Navy’s first African-American diver, received the “Outstanding Public Service Award” in October 2000 – Photo credit: schriever.af.mil

Brashears

The story of determination and resilience was described in the film “Men of

Honor “. The actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who played Brashear in the film, described him

as the strongest man he has ever met.

“He is a symbol of inspiration … a true example of greatness, not just for the African American community, but for every race to be reached in the military today,” said Gooding.

Brashear was awarded the Outstanding Civil Service Award in October 2000 by actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and then Secretary of Defense William Cohen for 42 years of military and community service

Brashear died at the age of 75 in Portsmouth, Va from heart and respiratory failure.