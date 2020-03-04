[carl-crawford-drags-jay-z-+-roc-country-into-megan-thee-stallion-war:-“she-fell-for-the-oldest-trick-in-the-industry”]

1501 Licensed Leisure CEO Carl Crawford is talking out. The previous MLB superstar has resolved estranged protégé Megan Thee Stallion declaring the label is avoiding her from releasing new songs.

This 7 days, Carl shared his response to Megan coming at his neck. In a new job interview, Crawford questioned the Houston native’s many promises in opposition to 1501.

“The bubble of Hollywood and her eight million followers has truly clouded her head, since the stuff that she’s saying is not true. It is a entire lie. Nothing is real that she said. Me getting greedy and taking revenue from her, that’s outrageous. I in no way tried using to acquire nothing from her. The only detail we ever did was give, give, give. Now, she fell for the oldest trick in the industry: the conquer and divide theme.” (Billboard)

Carl Crawford did not stop there. The record label government also singled out Meg’s new ties to Roc Country and the administration company’s head JAY-Z.

“Everybody in the sector knows this is what Jay-Z and Roc Nation do: They arrive in, the obtain the smallest points mistaken with the problem — due to the fact there weren’t any difficulties before she left — and then she says that I did not want to negotiate? Ok, inform most people your definition of negotiating. Your definition is, “OK. I’m going to deliver Suge Knight’s previous attorneys to arrive in, and it is a adhere-up…’” Of program, I’m like, “This isn’t a negotiation. This is a robbery.”” (Billboard)

This 7 days, Meg took legal motion from 1501. The H-Town rap star sued the organization and received main backing from a judge.

A district judge in Harris County Texas granted Megan a momentary restraining order which stops her label from blocking the songs she plans to drop on Friday. In the go well with, Megan lays out the most outrageous conditions of her contract, at least in her eyes. For occasion, she promises the offer calls for 1501 Certified to get 60% of her recording cash flow. The remaining 40% goes to her, but she has to use that to pay back engineers, mixers and showcased artists who work on the music. (TMZ)

Last but not least, this previous weekend Megan went on-line and held it completely genuine. The H-Town rapper exposed her intent to renegotiate her 1501 report label contract ultimately fell on deaf ears.