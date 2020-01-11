Carl Fletcher opens in Leyton Orient after only 29 days of discharge

Loading...

Carl Fletcher expressed his disappointment at his departure from Leyton Orient in his first interview since League Two’s dismissal.

The 39-year-old was appointed head coach of Orient with a deal until October 2021. This was his first job in first team leadership since he left Plymouth Argyle in 2013, but he barely had time to get used to his surroundings before the door was shown to him.

Carl Fletcher left his position as credit manager in Bournemouth to take over from Leyton Orient in October

He was released only 29 days later after winning only one of his five responsible games. This was a penalty shootout win over Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21 in the Leasing.com Trophy, the shortest management rule in Football League history.

Orient chairman Nigel Travis appeared on talkSPORT only one day after the message was confirmed and explained that the “cultural fit was not right” and that “the commitment to our community, the commitment to the coaches, the players, the club and the fans did not work.

However, for the first time since his departure, Fletcher spoke exclusively with talkSPORT about the difficult weeks that followed after leaving the East London Club.

Fletcher said, “I know the average league manager is around eight months, which is a short amount of time anyway, but it was a big shock and really disappointing that it was over so quickly after such a long interview process.

“It was difficult. It was something I did not see coming and it was difficult to deal with. The next few weeks were really difficult because you have so many things going through your mind and you are looking for answers, and sometimes there are none because there is simply no opportunity to do certain things.

Nigel Travis, a lifelong fan of Leyton Orient, ruthlessly dismissed Carl Fletcher after only 29 days

“I was very lucky to get through this really difficult time with my family and some really good friends. I knew then that it would be difficult with the good job Justin (Edinburgh) did and everything that happened there. My eyes weren’t closed.

“When you go in, you just want a little opportunity to convey what you want, and I totally believed in ourselves that we would have been successful and continued and done really well. From this point of view, it was disappointing not to get this opportunity.

“The devastating news of Chris Barker’s death, with whom I have worked for a few years at Plymouth, shows how fragile life can be, and it’s a heartbreaking reminder to keep an eye on things.”

Ross Embleton has since been named Fletcher’s successor and signed a 12-month contract at Breyer Group Stadium earlier this week after serving twice as an interim coach this season.

However, Fletcher was the club’s first permanent head coach after the tragic death of Justin Edinburgh last summer, who died a month after a cardiac arrest after leading Orient to promotion to the Football League as a national league champion.

Fletcher admitted that he could never have tried to follow in Edinburgh’s footsteps, but believes that if he had time, his approach to the club would have been successful.

Justin Edinburgh tragically passed away in June

“I could never try to be Justin or emulate him because that would be completely wrong and we are different people and what he did at the club will always be so highly valued,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be difficult and I knew things would probably take longer than other jobs you go to. I was prepared for it and had a clear game plan.

“Leyton Orient would now say that it was probably too early for a new manager and they probably didn’t know until I went in. It is one of those situations that is unique and everyone has learned from it.

“In the 28 days I was there, I didn’t have my two best strikers in (Lee) Angol and Conor Wilkinson. There were areas I really wanted to improve on, and I was looking forward to January start to win some good players who I think could really have given us a boost and got us in the right direction.

“The core of the group was good. I saw a lot of potential and that was all I saw going into the job. Sometimes you like getting a jump, but I think the things I’ve tried to position and look forward to the window and get my own players to do it, you know somehow that it is for us really long time would do well over a couple of good seasons. “

Carl Fletcher (right) was unable to win any of his league games

The experience of the 39-year-old at Breyer Group Stadium has now led him to ask whether he will return to the first team leadership.

“I’m not sure about work,” he continued.

“It disappointed me more. It made me more reluctant to be around people and you have to see yourself and the kind of people you are looking for and the kind of things (consider) you are looking for when you are in someone Want to trust the future.

“I will try to use it for the sake of myself, to help me grow and what I intend to do (for the future) and to convey the message to my children and family.”

A possible return to AFC Bournemouth cannot be ruled out in the future. Fletcher spends five years with the Cherries as a youth team and loan manager and works closely with the first team boss Eddie Howe.

Working with Howe helped shape Fletcher as a coach, and the former Wales international spoke about the influence of Cherries’ boss on his career.

Fletcher said, “I went there after my Plymouth job (to Bournemouth). Looking back now, I wasn’t ready for it because I didn’t have the knowledge.” But when I went into the U-18 and did the U-21 and U-23, I learned so much there in over five years.

“He (Eddie) had a massive impact. Not just Eddie and the coaches there, but the entire club (taught me so much). There is a real drive and a real boost, whether you work as a player, employee or coach, to always try to improve. If you can achieve that in your life and in your day-to-day work, you will always try to outdo what I think is important. “