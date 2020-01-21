Carl Greaves expects Leicester to be sold out at King Power on March 14th

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

Carl Greaves believes he has the fighters to turn Leicester into a big fighting city again.

Greaves says he has a welcome headache before his next show at the Walkers Suite at King Power Stadium on Saturday March 14th.

He doesn’t have enough tickets!

Greaves expects a sell-out of 650. Given the popularity of fighters like Callum Blockley, Connor Ireson, Benn Norman, Joe Ducker and Kyle Haywood, he may see stage shows at the Morningside Arena in the future.

Frank Warren brought the BT Sport cameras to the scene twice and further down the Granby Halls were a famous location for fights.

There the ring heroes Benny Lynch and Randolph Turpin fought and on one of the big evenings in the city’s sports history Chris Pyatt won the WBO middleweight championship there in May 1993.

The demolition of the Granby Halls meant that Leicester fans had to travel to Nottingham and Coventry to see Rendall Munroe in great battles, but the Morningside Arena is here now.

He said: “I don’t have enough tickets for the next one.

“The fighters all ask me for more and I don’t have them.

“People are let down when I can’t find a bigger venue.

“It would be tremendous to have a show at Morningside Arena, one of my biggest shows.

“I have to decide whether I want to try it or not, but I may have to change the way the fighters sell tickets.

“I have seven Leicester fighters and six others from the area, like Josh Quailey and Stan Stannard – and they all sell tickets.

“It would be great for the city, the fighters and my profile to do shows in the Morningside Area, but I have to do my sums and decide if I can do it.”