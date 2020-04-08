Carl Is Morton from Love Is Blind begs fans for help when he is blocked by Diamond Jack

Carlton Morton begged fans for help after being blocked by Diamond Jack (Photo: Netflix / Instagram)

Love Is Blind, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack had a relationship with a roller coaster during their performance on Netflix.

You know, when Carlton openly talked about his sexuality, which led to a fiery breakup scene.

And despite the fact that they seemed to make up during the reunion, it seems that the couple are still awkward.

In fact, Carlton revealed that Diamond blocked him on Instagram, begging fans to get her to change her mind.

Sharing a stunning video of his ex, he told his observers: “I would tell my ex-fiancée @iam_diamondjack how BEAUTY is on this #DontRushChallenge, but she rushed to block me after the exit.

“Can you help me contact her? I’m in quarantine here, remembering the pods. I will do something special for anyone who will help me to be unlocked in LEAST.

‘I miss you beautiful. I’m sorry I was defensive and acted like a damn fool. I am waiting for you to unlock me, just as I am waiting for this stimulus test, honey.

And to be sure he chose the hashtag string: ’#ILoveYou #LoveIsBlind #LoveGotMeBlocked #LoveUnblocks #DamnSheLookGOOD.”

In addition, he published a selfie from the reunion program, adding a signature: “It’s Wednesday … #stillcrushin.”

Diamond has not yet publicly responded to any of his files.

The former couple appeared on a dating program in which they fell in love and got engaged without seeing each other.

But things got broken when Carlton revealed that he was bisexual during their vacation in Mexico, which leads to a quarrel by the pool, and the future bride expresses her nervousness that he told her so long.

Both received disgust on stage, with many Diamond bifobic brands.

Defending her against vitriol at the congress, her ex said: “I was very concerned about Diamond and her reaction.

“I want to make it clear that the woman I fell in love with has never felt bipolar, homophobic or that she doesn’t love me.

“I was just afraid that we would have problems we would have to deal with.”

Carlton also produced an engagement ring that Diamond threw into the pond during their row and fell to one knee.

“I do not propose, but I want to kneel on one knee and apologize again at eye level,” he continued.

“I hope you will take this ring again as a significant element of our friendship and the beginning of something beautiful without any plan.”

Then Diamond added: “Yes. I accept the apology and forgive. “

It seems, however, that she changed her mind.

The Love Is Blind application is now available for streaming on Netflix.

