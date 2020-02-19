[carl-lumbly-joins-the-falcon-and-the-winter-season-soldier-disney+-series]

Carl Lumbly Joins The Falcon and the Wintertime Soldier Disney+ Series

According to Deadline, Medical doctor Slumber actor Carl Lumbly has joined the highly expected Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor’s character was not uncovered, even though the trade speculates he could be taking part in Isaiah Bradley, aka the black Captain The usa, a character introduced in the comics in 2003 that became “a tragic but noble lifestyle symbol for African-American heroes in just the Marvel Universe.”

The series is at present filming in Atlanta with an eye to an August premiere day.

Lumbly is no stranger to superhero fare, having performed the father of the Martian Manhunter in the CW sequence Supergirl. He also voiced Martian Manhunter in the Justice League animated series. He delivers a large resume that involves stints on demonstrates these types of as This Is Us, NCIS: Los Angeles, Altered Carbon, Alias and Cagney & Lacy. He a short while ago appeared as Dick Halloran in the critically acclaimed Physician Sleep.

Similar: New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Established Pics Expose First Search at U.S. Agent

Lumbly joins a solid that includes Anthony Mackie (Level Blank) and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya) who will be reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Signing up for them are MCU veterans Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, who are set to return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Neither character has appeared onscreen considering that 2016’s Captain The us: Civil War.

Throughout the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2019, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49, Black Mirror) has joined the series for the position of Marvel Comics character U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy) and Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse) have also been forged for the sequence.

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad joined the creating/innovative staff of Falcon and the Winter season Soldier, even though details are even now underneath wraps, it seems likely to adhere to up on Falcon’s new status quo after Avengers: Endgame. Kari Skogland is established to direct.

Associated: Moon Knight Series Provides The Witcher Writer Beau DeMayo

The Falcon and the Winter season Soldier may only operate for six episodes, but it will hook up with the larger MCU. The collection, government created by Malcolm Spellman, is envisioned to debut in August 2020.