carl-palmer’s-elp-legacy-announce-european-tour

Carl Palmer’s ELP’s Legacy have declared a 29-day tour of England and mainland Europe.

The displays have been lined up in celebration of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th anniversary and will get less than way at the Teatro Deledda in Paulilatino, Italy, on April one and wrap up with a efficiency at the Colchester Arts Centre on June eight.

Palmer claims: “We are particularly fired up about returning to the venues of Europe and England. We will play numerous of the ELP favourites, and have additional a couple surprises to the clearly show.

“Now with vocals on several of the tunes, we are bringing a new dimension to the exhibit we have done in the previous. We started this last 12 months and the reaction has been practically nothing quick of exceptional.”

Obtain a comprehensive listing of tour dates under.

An extensive documentary on Emerson, Lake & Palmer titled You Ended up Meant To Be In this article is currently in growth and is expected to be produced in 2021.

Past thirty day period, it was unveiled that ELP’s epic Brain Salad Surgical procedure track Karn Evil 9 is set to grow to be a sci-fi film.

Radar Pics, the organization behind the hit Jumanji films, has secured the rights to renovate the 1973 track into a aspect movie, based mostly all around the title and lyrics.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q80ipKWPPe8"></noscript>

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy 2020 European tour



Apr 01: Paulilatino Teatro Deledda, Italy



Apr 02: Rome Locanda, Italy



Apr 03: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy



Apr 04: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy



Apr 05: ReichenbachArt Rock, Germany



Apr 07: Bonn Harmonie, Germany



Apr 08: Palenberg Outbaix 2. – Ubach, Germany



Apr 09: Bree Ragnarock, Belgium



Apr 10: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands



Apr 11: Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek, Netherlands



Apr 14: Olomouc S-Club, Czech Republic



Apr 15: Kosice Kolosseum, Slovakia



Apr 16: Vienna Reigen Dwell, Austria



Apr 17: Broumov Klub Eden, Czech Republic



Apr 18: Rutesheim Uhlenspiegel, Germany



Apr 20: Budapest A38, Hungary



Apr 21: Nove Mesto Blue Note, Slovakia



Apr 23: Santiago de Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain



Apr 24: Vigo Sala Rougue, Spain



Apr 25: Coruña Sala Inn Club, Spain



May well 27: Canterbury Westgate Hall, Uk



May 28: London Beneath the Bridge, United kingdom



May 30: Hessle City Hall, United kingdom



May possibly 31: Holmfirth Picturedrome, British isles



Jun 03: Milton Keynes The Stables, Uk



Jun 04: Norwich Epic Studios, Uk



Jun 06: Gateshead The Sage, United kingdom



Jun 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, British isles



Jun 08: Colchester Arts Centre, United kingdom