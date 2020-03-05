carl-palmer’s-elp-legacy-announce-european-tour

(Image credit history: Mauricio Santana – Getty)
Carl Palmer’s ELP’s Legacy have declared a 29-day tour of England and mainland Europe.
The displays have been lined up in celebration of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th anniversary and will get less than way at the Teatro Deledda in Paulilatino, Italy, on April one and wrap up with a efficiency at the Colchester Arts Centre on June eight.
Palmer claims: “We are particularly fired up about returning to the venues of Europe and England. We will play numerous of the ELP favourites, and have additional a couple surprises to the clearly show.
“Now with vocals on several of the tunes, we are bringing a new dimension to the exhibit we have done in the previous. We started this last 12 months and the reaction has been practically nothing quick of exceptional.”
Obtain a comprehensive listing of tour dates under.
An extensive documentary on Emerson, Lake & Palmer titled You Ended up Meant To Be In this article is currently in growth and is expected to be produced in 2021.
Past thirty day period, it was unveiled that ELP’s epic Brain Salad Surgical procedure track Karn Evil 9 is set to grow to be a sci-fi film.
Radar Pics, the organization behind the hit Jumanji films, has secured the rights to renovate the 1973 track into a aspect movie, based mostly all around the title and lyrics.
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy 2020 European tour
Apr 01: Paulilatino Teatro Deledda, Italy
Apr 02: Rome Locanda, Italy
Apr 03: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy
Apr 04: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy
Apr 05: ReichenbachArt Rock, Germany
Apr 07: Bonn Harmonie, Germany
Apr 08: Palenberg Outbaix 2. – Ubach, Germany
Apr 09: Bree Ragnarock, Belgium
Apr 10: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands
Apr 11: Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek, Netherlands
Apr 14: Olomouc S-Club, Czech Republic
Apr 15: Kosice Kolosseum, Slovakia
Apr 16: Vienna Reigen Dwell, Austria
Apr 17: Broumov Klub Eden, Czech Republic
Apr 18: Rutesheim Uhlenspiegel, Germany
Apr 20: Budapest A38, Hungary
Apr 21: Nove Mesto Blue Note, Slovakia
Apr 23: Santiago de Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain
Apr 24: Vigo Sala Rougue, Spain
Apr 25: Coruña Sala Inn Club, Spain
May well 27: Canterbury Westgate Hall, Uk
May 28: London Beneath the Bridge, United kingdom
May 30: Hessle City Hall, United kingdom
May possibly 31: Holmfirth Picturedrome, British isles
Jun 03: Milton Keynes The Stables, Uk
Jun 04: Norwich Epic Studios, Uk
Jun 06: Gateshead The Sage, United kingdom
Jun 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, British isles
Jun 08: Colchester Arts Centre, United kingdom