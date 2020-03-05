Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy announce European tour

Carl Palmer



Carl Palmer
Carl Palmer’s ELP’s Legacy have declared a 29-day tour of England and mainland Europe.

The displays have been lined up in celebration of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th anniversary and will get less than way at the Teatro Deledda in Paulilatino, Italy, on April one and wrap up with a efficiency at the Colchester Arts Centre on June eight.

Palmer claims: “We are particularly fired up about returning to the venues of Europe and England. We will play numerous of the ELP favourites, and have additional a couple surprises to the clearly show.

“Now with vocals on several of the tunes, we are bringing a new dimension to the exhibit we have done in the previous. We started this last 12 months and the reaction has been practically nothing quick of exceptional.” 

Obtain a comprehensive listing of tour dates under.

An extensive documentary on Emerson, Lake & Palmer titled You Ended up Meant To Be In this article is currently in growth and is expected to be produced in 2021.

Past thirty day period, it was unveiled that ELP’s epic Brain Salad Surgical procedure track Karn Evil 9 is set to grow to be a sci-fi film.

Radar Pics, the organization behind the hit Jumanji films, has secured the rights to renovate the 1973 track into a aspect movie, based mostly all around the title and lyrics.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy 2020 European tour


Apr 01: Paulilatino Teatro Deledda, Italy


Apr 02: Rome Locanda, Italy


Apr 03: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy


Apr 04: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy


Apr 05: ReichenbachArt Rock, Germany


Apr 07: Bonn Harmonie, Germany


Apr 08: Palenberg Outbaix 2. – Ubach, Germany


Apr 09: Bree Ragnarock, Belgium


Apr 10: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands


Apr 11: Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek, Netherlands


Apr 14: Olomouc S-Club, Czech Republic


Apr 15: Kosice Kolosseum, Slovakia


Apr 16: Vienna Reigen Dwell, Austria


Apr 17: Broumov Klub Eden, Czech Republic


Apr 18: Rutesheim Uhlenspiegel, Germany


Apr 20: Budapest A38, Hungary


Apr 21: Nove Mesto Blue Note, Slovakia


Apr 23: Santiago de Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain


Apr 24: Vigo Sala Rougue, Spain


Apr 25: Coruña Sala Inn Club, Spain


May well 27: Canterbury Westgate Hall, Uk


May 28: London Beneath the Bridge, United kingdom


May 30: Hessle City Hall, United kingdom


May possibly 31: Holmfirth Picturedrome, British isles


Jun 03: Milton Keynes The Stables, Uk


Jun 04: Norwich Epic Studios, Uk


Jun 06: Gateshead The Sage, United kingdom


Jun 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, British isles


Jun 08: Colchester Arts Centre, United kingdom