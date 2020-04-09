Carl Radke told his friends with the former actor

Summer House member Cark Radke also testified that his friends have lost the former driver. He told how he got the Bravo show.

Cristina Gibson, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Jaclyn Shuman, Stephen McGee, Ashley Wirkus, Lauren Wirkus, Everett Weston | Virginia Sherwood / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal at Getty Images

Radke talked about being an assistant with a disability like Criminal Minds and making a fortune in his career path. He tried to make it and compare it when he was living in Los Angeles. But it is said that he has been rejected by the industry. He moved east to buy dental supplies in Newport Beach. “From there it brought me to New York City,” he said outside on the podcast Wild. “I made some money and went to the Hamptons.”

He said he liked the sale and was happy with the money he came with. “I’m making $ 300,000 a year,” he testified. “And I went to the Hamptons and to harvest.” So how did he interact with the rest of the cast and end the Bravo show?

It started with Everett Weston

He was living the high life, hanging out in the Hamptons, where he met Kyle Cooke. “Kyle remembers first, if you catch him on the podcast, he’ll tell you he saw me today, and in my tasty glass of rosé,” he recalls. “He’s at the Surf Lodge.”

“So I’m what they call light. I’m happy. I make money, I don’t care,” Radke continued. He added, “I live my life. I met Kyle and I met Wirkus in, I met Lindsay [Hubbard].” He added that he also knew Everett Weston .

“And so fast in the New Year, I almost cleaned my teeth.” “He was a very good friend. He was, however, a friend of Everett’s. While in the watchroom, my teeth were cleaned, he said, “Here’s a picture of your boyfriend Everett on Bravo.” And I was really like, “What the f ** k?”

Bravo just released the movie ‘House Summer’

Radke told the workers that he was about to start the drawing process. “I emailed Everett after the election,” he said. “I said, ‘Hey, friends on the show. What?

“And I was like, ‘Hulu. Put my name on the hat.’ It’s been four years,” Radke said. “Everett is there and for me Kyle is the only son of two left on the show.” He remembers Weston and Cooke’s former employer. “In addition, you have to remember that this is a great group of friends. As much as they want people who know each other. “

He said there was “another citizen” who was firm but released. But that’s when the rest of the first user’s membership fell. Radke said at the time he wanted to “Pack up my s ** t and leave. Like, ‘we don’t know what we’re doing there. This is crazy. ” The integration of cameras everywhere with the bedroom. “The microphones are on the headboards,” Radke agreed. It is also one of the trees that surrounds the property.

Radke says, “There is nothing on Bravo like our show. There is no reality TV show like ours.” He spoke with new people, all of them connected. Radke said he was shot from his dental practice because of the show. “We had to get them all summer,” he said. “The show won’t air until January.” he thought he would be relieved after the club was released.

Summer homes change Friday night at 9 / 8c on Bravo.