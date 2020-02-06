Carlos and Alexa PenaVega reveal secrets for their successful marriage – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4b533b573c48c86afe39373fb57c042d11%

Alexa PenaVega Y Carlos PeñaVega They are happily married screen partners and parents of two children. In this exclusive Thursday clip Daily Pop, the couple shares the wisdom of staying on the land, achieving work-life balance and maintaining a healthy relationship.

“We are communicating,” says Carlos, who is standing in front of his wife for six years at the next Hallmark event. Picture Perfect Mysteries sequel, which will premiere on Sunday, February 16. “I know it seems so cheesy, but …”

“Communication is super important,” Alexa agrees, as he periodically abandons professional responsibilities to focus on the family.

“We disconnect from all the work,” he continues, noting that his full-time Maui stay (when they are not filming) helps them with this. “When we work, we work hard. But when we get home … It’s just us. It’s our family. We focus on each other and take time together.”

Because she and Carlos could work together in the Hallmark series, Alexa calls her latest project “a blessing, for sure.”

As the two explain to Daily pop & # 39; s Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester in the clip on Thursday they brought both children with them, the youngest was still a baby when he moved to the Picture Perfect Mysteries cinema in the second half of 2019.

“I think the most difficult thing in this industry is that families are separated by work,” Alexa admits. “We are really trying to stay together as a unit.” Then when individual opportunities arise that require both parents to leave their home at the same time, the PenaVegas choose to pursue “one or the other”.

Read more about his new mystery series in the full interview clip above.

Read more about his new mystery series in the full interview clip above.