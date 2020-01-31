Carlos and Alexa PenaVega’s son Kingston has reached an important milestone! | Alexa PenaVega, Alexa Vega, Carlos Pena, Carlos PenaVega, Kingston Penavega

Fri, January 31, 2020 at 6:14 p.m.

Carlos and Alexa PenaVegaThe son of Kingston has just taken an important step and he is only seven months old!

The couple just went on social networks to share video footage of the little boy taking his first steps!

Babies don’t normally walk until they are at least nine months old, but it looks like Kingston is an early flowering like her brother Ocean, which worked at eight months.

“My little # adventurer !!! Get it @kingstonjamespenavega !!!! (He had 7 months yesterday !!! 🙈🙈🙈) ” Alexa wrote on his Instagram.

Congratulations Kingston! We can’t wait to see you grow!

