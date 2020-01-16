Carlos Beltran drops out as manager of NY Mets for stealing signs with Astros

Carlos Beltran speaks after being introduced as Mets manager. (Rich Schultz / Getty)

Carlos Beltran will end his managerless career. But he will also finish it without winning.

Before he even had the opportunity to lead a game for the Mets, Carlos Beltran cleared his post as a skipper in New York.

42-year-old Beltran told the Mets that “it would be best” to step down as a manager in New York, and the team fulfilled his wish by agreeing to split up less than three months after he was hired.

“When we met Jeff and Brodie this morning, we agreed to split up,” Beltran said in a statement. “I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed that this decision was in the best interests of the team. I couldn’t let the team distract me. I wish the entire organization continued success. “

Even if they wanted to keep him, it would have been difficult for the Mets to keep Beltran after the 2017 Major League Baseball investigation into the Houston Astros for sign theft was started.

Jeff Wilpon, Chief Operating Officer of Mets, and Brodie Van Wagenen, General Manager, made the following statement on the subject: “We met with Carlos last night and this morning and agreed to split up. It was not an easy decision. Given the circumstances, all parties realized that it was not in Carlos’ best interest to move forward as New York Mets manager. We believe Carlos was honest and accommodating with us. We are confident that this will not be the last chapter in his baseball career. We continue to appreciate the talent in this team and are determined to achieve our goals, to win now and in the future. “

Current New York coach Luis Rojas is currently being considered for a manager role, The Athletic sources said.

The Astros and Red Sox, who also got rid of their managers (AJ Hinch and Alex Cora) after MLB published their report on the Astros 2017, must also fill their vacant managerial positions.

