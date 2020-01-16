Carlos Beltran newest Houston Astros cheating scandal victim

NEW YORK – Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even one game, the latest outage of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

The Mets announced the decision in a press release on Thursday, saying that Beltrán and the team “agreed to divorce.” The move came two days after Boston broke ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bank coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.

The day before, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston shortly after being suspended for the 2020 season by commissioner Rob Manfred because of their role in the cheat schedule.

In addition to the fall, Beltrán, the only Astros batter who was named by name on Monday, was when MLB published its findings from an investigation into the club’s behavior. No players were disciplined, but according to the nine-page report, Beltrán was among the group involved in the team’s illegal use of electronics while running the 2017 World Series Championship in Houston.

“We met Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to take each other apart. This was not an easy decision, “said Brodie Van Wagenen, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon in a statement.

“Given the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in Carlos’ best interest to continue as the manager of the New York Mets. We believe Carlos was honest and frank with us. We are convinced that this is not will be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain enthusiastic about the talent in this team and are determined to achieve our goals to win now and in the future. “

The 42-year-old Beltrán, without management experience, was hired to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager on November 1. The former New York slugger received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023 and was introduced three days later by Van Wagenen and Jeff Wilpon during a news conference at Citi Field.

“During a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie, we agreed to separate. I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agree that this decision is in the best interest of the team. I could not be distracted by the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future, “Beltrán said in a statement.

Beltrán played the last of his 20 big league seasons with the Astros in 2017. Manfred said that Cora was “an active participant” the year and developed the character-stealing system used by the team, strongly suggesting that he make gets with severe penalties. Although Cora was subsequently released, the Red Sox remains under investigation for stealing characters during Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when they won the World Series.

Beltrán becomes the first manager to be released without managing a game since Wally Backman, who was adopted by Arizona in November 2004 and fired four days later after legal and financial problems were revealed.