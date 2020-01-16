Carlos Beltran steps down as director of New York Mets due to involvement in sign theft scandal

NEW YORK – Carlos Beltran has stepped out as manager of the New York Mets because of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign theft scandal, sources at ESPN said.

He is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout after Houston sacked AJ Hinch an hour after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred released his findings on Monday and Boston later announced the departure of Alex Cora on Tuesday.

In Manfred’s nine-page statement, Beltran was the only player identified as part of the cheating scheme.

“About two months after the start of the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve the decoding of opposing teams’ signals and the communication of signals to the batter,” Manfred wrote.

Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow was suspended for one season before owner Jim Crane fired them. Manfred decided not to discipline the players – 2017 was the last season of Beltran.

The Mets hired their former star just two months ago to replace Mickey Callaway.

Beltran spent part of seven of his 20 MLB seasons with the Mets and signed a three-year contract that included a club option for 2023.

As a player, he signed a $ 119 million, seven-year contract with the Mets in January 2005 and helped them win the NL East in 2006, but he made a third strike with the bases loaded against Adam Wainwright , ending New York 3-3. 1 loss to St. Louis in the seventh game in the 2006 NL Championship series.

Beltrán finished with an average of .279, 435 circuits, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City (1998-04), Houston (2004, 2017), Les Mets (2005-11), San Francisco (2011) , St. Louis (2012-13), the Yankees (2014-16) and Texas (2016).

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

