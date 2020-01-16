Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager because he is involved in the Astros sign scandal

NEW YORK – Carlos Beltrans’ tenure as manager of the New York Mets ended before he even made a game.

Yahoo Sports and ESPN reports that Beltran is giving up its position due to its involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran was the only player named in Major League Baseball’s Astros investigation. The Mets signed a three-year contract to lead the team on November 1, 2019. It was Beltran’s first managerial role with the majors.

But Beltran was one of the main players in Astros’ strategy of stealing bats by stealing the opponent’s pitching signs, according to the MLB investigation this week.

“About two months after the start of the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could better decrypt the opposing team’s characters and communicate the characters to the batter,” the MLB report said, according to ESPN.

The Astros idea was to use video cameras and trash cans to send signals to the batting team and get them to the type of parking space that was to be delivered.

The scheme they developed involved using trash cans and video cameras to send signals to batsmen. No other player has received MLB discipline for the sign theft scheme since Thursday.

Beltran has been an All Star nine times during his 20 years in the majors. He ended his major league career with the Astros in 2017 and was an advisor to Brian Cashman, general manager of Yankees in 2018.

The 42-year-old Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011.

