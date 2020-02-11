Carlos Ghosn hires CAA founder Michael Ovitz as his agent

If you doubt that we are living in the golden age of television and film that has been torn from the headlines, here is another indication of this conclusion. Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan, who was involved in an elaborate escape plan to leave the country, hired an agent. In particular, he hired Michael Ovitz, the founder of the Creative Artists Agency.

Lucas Shaw and Ania Nussbaum wrote about this unexpected alliance for Bloomberg. And they find that this top-class partnership for Ghosn makes sense in several ways:

Ghosn’s story – which includes allegations of a high-level corporate coup and government collusion followed by a dramatic extraction staged by a former Green Beret – has what it takes to be a compelling film or miniseries at a time when Netflix Inc. companies Amazon.com Inc. is hungry for new content.

Ovitz remains an impressive presence. In an interview with Rebecca Keegan for Vanity Fair in 2018, he found that “[a] Genting is a form of manipulation, of coercion.” This whole conversation takes some unexpected turns – no different from the story of Ovitz’s future customer.

And when you talk about manual dexterity, class conflicts and hiding in unexpected places – after the Oscar weekend it’s also difficult not to see some surreal echoes of Ghosn’s story while looking at parasites. Given that the upcoming adaptation or sequel to the series appears to be looking for Mark Ruffalo as the main character, the question arises: Is a parasite: the series / the Carlos Ghosn project without a title on the cards?

Read the full story at Bloomberg