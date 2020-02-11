Carlos Ghosn hires legendary agent Michael Ovitz

LOS, ANGELES / PARIS – Hollywood producers who want to dramatize the life of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., who staged a film escape from Japan in December, are likely to get a simple answer: Call me Agents.

Not just any agent. Ghosn works with Michael Ovitz, the founder of the Creative Artists Agency and former president of Walt Disney Co., to research film and television projects. A spokeswoman for Ghosn said Ovitz would assist with projects and assess proposals that he had received, and warned that the discussions were still ongoing.

A studio deal could be a significant financial benefit to Ghosn, who lost $ 14 million in bail when he fled Japan in late December. A caper that security experts have estimated could have cost another $ 15 million.

Ghosn’s story – the allegations of a high-level corporate coup and government collusion, followed by a dramatic extraction staged by a former Green Beret – has what it takes to be a fascinating film or miniseries at a time when companies were moving from Netflix Inc. to Amazon switch. com Inc. are hungry for fresh content.

Few people in Hollywood know such negotiations better than Ovitz, who has been one of the best-known deal makers in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. At CAA he was a pioneer in the practice of “packaging” film projects, putting together stars, screenwriters and directors and bringing them to the studios as a team.

Ovitz did not respond to comments immediately outside of regular U.S. business hours.

In 1995, Ovitz switched to the other side and joined Disney as the deputy of then chairman Michael Eisner – a relationship that soon got sour and caused Ovitz to leave the company after a little over a year. He received $ 140 million in severance payments, which prompted a group of investors to unsuccessfully sue Disney’s board of directors.

It’s safe to say that Ovitz, who has worked with A-listers like Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep over the years, has never had a customer with Ghosn’s background.

The Brazilian French Lebanese car chief, who spent much time in solitary confinement in Tokyo in late 2018 and early 2019, faced four charges in Japan that could have put him in jail for more than a decade. Two related to claims that he underestimated his compensation in official records, while two other “breach of trust” charges alleged that he had misused Nissan’s resources for his own benefit.

Ghosn was well known in Japan before he was arrested after turning around Nissan almost two decades ago. He became something of a celebrity in the country’s economy, producing numerous books and even a manga about his management style and his time with the car maker.

The auto executive, who had flown to Lebanon on the private jet, denied misconduct, arguing that the allegations were part of a conspiracy by Nissan managers and Japanese government officials to stop his plans to integrate the company more closely with its main shareholder Renault SA.