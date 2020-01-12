Loading...

Carlos Ghosn’s decision to flee to Lebanon last week ended his legal persecution in Japan, leaving Greg Kelly’s former CEO, Nissan Motor Co., at the center of the sweeping process.

According to Nobuo Gohara, a former prosecutor, under Japanese criminal law, only minor accusations can be brought to trial without a suspect. It is not Ghosn. The former chairman and CEO of Nissan and Renault SA could have been sentenced to more than ten years in prison for alleged financial misconduct.

The law professor at the University of Tokyo, Wataru Tanaka, was asked by Ghosn’s lawyers to provide expert advice on the case. Now, Tanaka said, the lawyers don’t expect Ghosn’s trial to continue.

Without Ghosn, Kelly could become a substitute for whether the former Autotitan is found to be innocent or guilty. The two were arrested on the same day; Kelly stays in Japan to file charges that he underestimated Ghosn’s compensation by tens of millions of dollars. “Whether Kelly is guilty or not lets us judge whether Ghosn’s arrest was warranted,” said Gohara.

Kelly’s lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura, said he expected the trial against his client to start as planned in April.

The Ghosn arrest has drawn attention to the Japanese criminal justice system, which has a conviction rate of over 99 percent and has been criticized for long terms. Ghosn spent nearly 130 days in prison, saying that he was repeatedly questioned by prosecutors without a lawyer present. Prosecutors said they acted under Japanese law.

“I’m excited to see what happens to the careers of those involved,” said Colin Jones, a professor of law at Doshisha University. “The Ministry of Justice is headed by prosecutors. It will be interesting to see if people’s career paths have a negative impact. “

After the filming of Ghosn escaped, prosecutors failed to attempt to seize a computer used by Ghosn from the offices of his legal team. They also received an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife Carole for false testimony. She is unlikely to return to Japan voluntarily, as she did in April last year.

During a press conference in Beirut last week, Ghosn insisted that he would stand wherever he could get a fair hearing. He also confirmed the former colleague he had left behind.

“Greg remains a victim of Japanese hostage justice and there is no trial in sight 14 months after his arrest,” said Ghosn. “He is punished for being honorable and refusing to participate in a suspicious negotiation agreement.”