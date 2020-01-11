Carlos Ghosn’s flight gives the battered Nissan a new headache as the damage piles up

Loading...

Carlos Ghosn, a refugee from Japan who is free to speak to the media, is giving his old company Nissan Motor Co. a new headache as it tries to rebuild its reputation.

The tycoon, who once headed the automaker, jumped on bail and fled Japan last month while waiting for the financial misconduct process. And he didn’t pull punches on the company he saved.

He accuses the local executives of hiring him effectively to block his plans for further integration with Nissan’s French partner Renault.

And at a press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday where he emerged after his brave escape, he slammed his executives, accusing them of losing shareholder value and vengeance.

Nissan has been largely silent and waited until Tuesday to publish a statement describing his decision to flee as “extremely unfortunate” and insisting that “numerous misconduct” be revealed.

The company is facing its own lawsuit related to the case, which limits its informative value, according to a source near Nissan.

“We have responsibility, we have to respect the law, we have obligations. It will be painful, but we have to do it. “

Meanwhile, Ghosn in Lebanon and apparently out of the reach of Japanese prosecutors “can say what he wants, he has no restrictions,” the source said.

In a lengthy and sometimes combative press conference on Wednesday, the former auto magnate again accused Nissan’s executives of having planned his fall and tried to refute the allegations made against him.

“There is currently nothing new in Mr. Ghosn’s allegations against Nissan,” said Koji Endo, an automotive analyst at SBI Securities.

“But if Ghosn continues its negative campaign, the market will become more skeptical about Nissan’s fundamental recovery and brand image,” he said.

And internally, there is “no doubt” that the fact that the company is struck so publicly affects morale, Endo said.

“I was told that a lot of people continue to withdraw from Nissan, young engineers,” he added.

The Ghosn scandal has cost Nissan a lot. Market capitalization has dropped more than $ 10 billion since his arrest.

“They lost more than $ 40 million a day,” said Ghosn on Wednesday.

The losses coincide with a general auto industry crisis, but Ghosn argues that Nissan’s desire to force him out has damaged profits and shareholder value.

Bloomberg News reported that Nissan spent $ 200 million on lawyers, investigators, and private investigators during the scandal, an allegation that has been rejected by insiders.

“The figure is ridiculously exaggerated. You probably need to take a zero, ”said a source at Nissan.

However, there were other costs associated with the case.

Nissan was fined $ 15 million in September to complete an investigation by US securities regulators. These indicated that Ghosn had hidden more than $ 140 million of his expected retirement income from investors.

In December, the company announced that it would not contest the $ 22 million fine charged by the Japanese regulators for filing documents, where the compensation reported by Ghosn was also too low.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is still facing issues to avoid delisting and is the subject of legal action by shareholders in the United States.

Internally, the company said it tried to clean up the store by implementing governance reforms and internal investigations.

Among them was former CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who stepped down last year after admitting that he had received more wages than he is entitled to.

Nissan’s current executives have since remained vacant, but largely see the broadsides of their former colleagues as narrow.

“I don’t have time to deal with a one-man show by someone who fled the country in violation of the law,” Masakazu Toyoda, an external administrator, pissed reporters when asked to comment has been.

And Nissan’s new management is likely to have more pressing issues: earnings have fallen to their lowest level in 10 years, and sources say a strategy to change course will be presented to the board next week.