Carlos Sainz wins the third Dakar Rally title

QIDDIYA, SAUDI ARABIA – Carlos Sainz confirmed his third victory in the Dakar Rally on Friday after ensuring that defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah could not escape in the Saudi desert.

Sainz stayed on the 12th and final stage, a 167 km route from Haradh to Qiddiya, just a few minutes from Al-Attiyah’s dust.

Al-Attiyah, second overall, took his first stage win in this Dakar, but Sainz finished sixth four minutes behind and secured the title alongside his victories in 2010 and 2018. Lucas Cruz.

Sainz won six minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah and ten minutes ahead of mini team-mate Stephane Peterhansel. The trio, which shares 19 Dakar victories, had been fighting for the lead since stage four. Sainz led from the third stage.

“I feel very happy,” said Sainz. “There is a lot of effort behind it. A lot of training, practice, physical, with the team… We won this Dakar on the first day and got away right from the start.”

The Spaniard’s lead was reduced to 24 seconds on Tuesday, but navigation errors by Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel on Wednesday gave Sainz an 18-minute buffer that he had used to finish the cruise.

“We did a good job of finishing second although we wanted to win,” said Al-Attiyah from Qatar. “We made two or three mistakes and had a lot of punctures, but I’m pretty happy. I’ll be back to win next year. I just needed a little more luck.”

Peterhansel completed his 31st Dakar on the podium for the 16th time. The Frenchman has won a record 13 times and added four stage wins to extend that record to 80.

“The four specials are a nice consolation prize, it’s always nice to win,” said Peterhansel. “It shows that we still have the mojo and raw speed.”

Former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso finished 13th in his first Dakar.

Motorcyclist Ricky Brabec became the first American champion in the history of Dakar, followed shortly afterwards by compatriot Casey Currie in the SSV light car category.

Brabec on a Honda ended 18 years of KTM dominance. Instead of remaining relaxed with a comfortable lead, he went out of his way to win the last stage and finished second 53 seconds ahead of Jose Ignacio Cornejo from Chile.

Brabec won the overall ranking of Pablo Quintanilla from Chile by 16 minutes. Defending champion Toby Price from Australia, third on stage, was third, 24 minutes behind.

“It is my fifth Dakar, my second time at the finish … I woke up this morning and am looking forward to driving the last day. And we are here. We won!” Said Brabec. “We had to be smart every day and be focused. There is no top man on the (Honda) team, we all work together, we are a family, we all won. “

