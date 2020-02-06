Carlos Takam added Fidel Maldonado to Rockin ‘Fights 38

RINGSIDE 06/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Boxing fans had a blast when Star Boxing announced the return of CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY 24-1 20KO) at The Paramount on February 28 at “Rockin Fights”.

The card really tipped the scales and got heavier. Former world champion challenger and highly respected world-class heavyweight, CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s), will appear for the second time in the United States under the Star Boxing banner on the critically acclaimed “Rockin ‘Fights” series on FABIO MALDONADO (Sao Paulo, Brazil, 26-3 25KO’s).

After signing an advertising contract with New York’s oldest advertising agency, Star Boxing, Takam made his U.S. debut at Resorts World Catskills in September 2019. Takam dominated and won a unanimous decision over CRAIG LEWIS (Detroit, MI 14-3 8KO’s).

Takam’s resume is a heavyweight who’s who, including a World Championship challenge from United Heavyweight World Champion ANTHONY JOSHUA (23-1 21KO). Takam also fought against highly valued heavyweights like JOSEPH PARKER (26-220 KO), ALEXANDER POVETKIN (35-2-124 KO) and MICHAEL GRANT (48-736 KO). Over 43 career battles, Takam has held a variety of championships, including the titles WBO South African, WBF International, WBC Silver and IBF Intercontinental.

Maldonado started with 26 wins, 25 of which were won by knockout. As an amateur, Maldonado had an impressive 40: 5 record with 27 knockouts in his native Brazil and won the Sao Paulo Amateur State Championship (2000 & 2001) and the gold medal of the Jogos Abertos do Interior Amateur Tournament (2001). As a professional, Maldonado has a varied combat history and has fought as a mixed martial artist for the UFC as well as a professional boxer.

As a professional boxer, Maldonado fought for the NABF heavyweight title and the WBA international heavyweight title. Maldonado is a real fighter who has not shied away from top talents, including fights against MICHAEL HUNTER (18-1-1 12KO) and the undefeated Ukrainian OLEKSANDR TESLENKO (16-0 12KO).

Takam had this to say about his second fight in the US: “I’m looking forward to this year and can’t wait to get started. I’m keen and ready for a title shot at any time.”

Takam’s coach, DWIGHT YARDE, believes it’s time now: “I can’t wait for Carlos to start in 2020. Star Boxing is on our minds and I know we will get this title shot.” This is our time! “

JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing, is equally excited about Takam’s future, ”when we signed Carlos, we knew he was able to fight every heavyweight in the world. I am pleased that we will equip Long Island with such a high-quality heavyweight. We believe this is the start of a great year for Takam and I look forward to what will come.

In the highly anticipated main event CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY 24-1 20KO’s) returns to where it all started and rages on Long Island. Seldin will defend his NABA Super Lightweight title against Colombian veteran HUMBERTO “METRALETTA” MARTINEZ (Monteria, Columbia 33-9-2 17KO).

“Rockin’ Fights “38 will be presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING on an exciting night of fighting from Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. For more information, follow @StarBoxing and join the conversation with #RockinFights.