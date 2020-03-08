Carlton Morton of Love Is Blind to go to therapy as fans worry about his life – Info News

Love Is Blind is the new dating program that drew Netflix fans to their sofas. The seemingly romantic series had some viral moments, including one with a star named Carlton Morton.

The shortest way to explain the program is for people to fall in love without seeing each other and decide to engage in a conversation that lasts less than two weeks.

Carlton fell in love with a woman named Diamond Jack. What he forgot to say during his blind conversations that made them decide to compromise was that he also met the men.

The heated conversation that ended as their relationship disappeared made social networks talk about who went wrong in the situation.

Some people thought Morton should have told Jack when they were “in love” about his sexual orientation, while others think it was biphobic for Diamond to go crazy with Carlton for keeping a secret.

Carlton revealed to the publications that the reaction to his actions has caused people to send him unpleasant messages, including death threats, daily after the episodes were available for broadcast.

After crushing it, the man who appeared on Atlanta’s Real Housewives posted a message on Instagram saying, “I’m really done. Black lives matter until it’s a LGBT black life. Also, so-called,” cit “famous” friends on social networks they have every opportunity to protect my CHARACTER but they don’t! I have advocated for thousands of people. Do you see some of those people talking about me?

It was increasingly clear that Carlton was struggling with public attention, so fans contacted police who went to Morton’s home.

He later discovered he was having a bad time and felt ashamed; However, you are asking for help.

‘I’m really leading a therapist at this time to have a therapy session. Just talking about my mental health is very important. I think therapy is everything and it’s something we don’t talk about in the black community. “

We hope Carlton and Diamond find love elsewhere.

