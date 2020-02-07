Carly Rae Jepsen shares the new single “Let’s Be Friends” (VIDEO) | show business

Singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will be the opening act for Katy Perry’s Witness The Tour on January 10, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, February 7th – Let’s be friends, less than a year after the Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest album. Dedicated,

For the cheeky Let’s Be Friends, Jepsen worked with the American composer Ben Romans and the producer CJ Baran, with whom she had previously worked for E.MO.TION and Let’s Get Lost.

“Let’s be friends who never speak again / It’s cool, we can just pretend / We are friends and never speak again a week before Valentine’s Day.

Let’s Be Friends, which Jepsen calls “the little lie we all share to mitigate the blow of a breakup,” is their first new material since 2019 Dedicated,

Jepsen has apparently been working on new music for several months, and the Canadian pop powerhouse released a black and white photo of itself in the recording studio in November.

In a recent meeting with Clash Music, the Call Me Maybe singer revealed that she is considering the idea of ​​launching a “dedicated b-side” as she did for 2015 emotions,

“I think when I create something it feels like everything is for this world. So there were B-sides to” emotion “. I just felt like I wasn’t going to move these songs to the next one, what I was doing could transmit. It had to exist on its own, in line with emotion before I could know anything Dedicated it should be, ”she said, without going into detail about when the project would see the light of day.

Before the release of Dedicated In May 2019, Jepsen Rolling Stone announced that she had composed around 200 songs for her fourth studio album.

While working on new music, the musician is also preparing for her upcoming dedicated tour, which starts this Friday, February 7th, at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England.

The pan-European trek also includes slots at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 11th and 18th and the New York Governors Ball on June 6th.

In the meantime, discover her latest single, Let’s Be Friends: – AFP Relax News

