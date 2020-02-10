Carly Rae Jepson: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Carly Rae Jepsen

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

February 7, 2020

There is no ego, there is no attitude. Simply sparkling pop songs that embrace a dangerous but exciting line between retro and saccharin. David Edwards witnesses the next phase in the takeover of modern pop by Carly Rae Jepsen at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester …

There has always been something refreshingly unique about how Carly Rae Jepsen fits into the puzzle of modern pop music. Part of this may be its gradual but steadily increasing luminescence over the past decade. Part of this can be because she seems to radiate self-confidence, enthusiasm, positivity, while she also has a real humility and lack of ego. And because she has the unique ability to skate between sugar sweetness and retro without falling too far on either side, making her songs known, fresh and contagious, without descending into the over-saccharine or the bland, musty traps of misplaced nostalgia.

The ripples of its impact on the scene gradually progress to the wider edges of the pond. Tonight’s Manchester show was moved from the Albert Hall to the considerably larger Victoria Warehouse site after tickets sold out quickly. And if tonight was Jepsen’s first real audition for the role of true pop superstar – on the first night of her “Dedicated” European tour supporting her fourth album – she managed with a show of intent, visual spectacle and glittering pop jewelery.

It all goes from the start, with a fanfare of lights and thundering drums as she starts with the sweeping synth Springsteen “Run Away with Me”. “E · MO · TION” is all a disco with San Junipero storage; but delivered without a shred of insincerity. The performance is generally sleek and smooth without being unnecessarily choreographed in technically flawless everyday life (yes, Janet Jackson at Glastonbury 2020 – we’re looking at you here). Jepsen is a natural performer, but what works best for her is her own personality and her natural warmth. She regales the crowd with small anecdotes – some happy, some sad, always funny – and constantly thanks the crowd for her presence and support. In the hands of many others, this can easily come across as artificial and artificial. Still, Jepsen seems to be very excited tonight with so many people, and it’s hard not to be influenced by this sincere and open sense of honest enthusiasm.

Oh, and “Call Me Maybe” is still a piece of unobstructed dizzying joy that shines like a magnesium flame-soaked magnesium flame against the backdrop of an increasingly cynical world. Change your mind.

There is the strange technical stumbling block – the sound mix stutters at “No Drug Like Me” and there are occasions when the vocals weave in and out of the mix. But supported by a full live band, the performance has an organic and fully rounded feel that is not afraid to bring some distortion, rock grooves and tumult into the procedure – similar to the best arena shows from Girls Aloud. This prevents the show from becoming too one-dimensional and the songs can get under way – in particular the rising (and magnificent) ‘I Really Like You’, the bubbling, subdued joy of ‘Let’s Be Friends’ and the ebullient’ Party for One ” that closes the headset. She returns for an encore to take us through the echoing synth valleys of ‘Real Love’, the 05:00 dawn of ‘Let’s Get Lost’ for the early Madonna soundtracking-The-Breakfast-Club-rush of ‘Cut to the Feeling ‘brings the curtain down in a sea of ​​colors, raised hands and rapture.

There is an argument to say that we may not see the best of Carly Rae Jepsen until she has a few more albums under her belt – although certainly not a complaint, a set of twenty-four songs does things a fraction too far in consistent quality conditions from her back catalog. But tonight’s best moments show a modern pop star cut from a different canvas, with a different attitude and a mix of bravado and real warmth that resonates in perfect rhythm with her fan base. It took a long time, but it seems that Carly Rae Jepsen finally knocks on the doors of the inner sanctuary of pop music.

