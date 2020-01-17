Carmina Garay actress “Diary of a Future President” knows a song from every Disney movie! | 10 fun facts, Carmina Garay, Diary of a future president, exclusive

Carmina garay is shooting his new show Diary of a future president!

The young actress plays Sasha in the new series, which is the best friend of Tess RomeroIt’s Elena.

Carmina spoke to JJJ about working with the executive producer Gina Rodriguez, who also directed the first episode, and co-stars in a few episodes.

“When I showed up to start filming the first episode of Diary, (Gina of course), I didn’t know what to expect “, Carmina tell us. “I quickly learned that with Gina, I was in good hands. She is brilliant, super nice and so inspiring. Gina has such a way about it that I felt so welcome on this brand new set. Watching her work, I am so inspired to just be a better actress and try to excel in everything I do. “

“All of the DOFP actors and team were so much fun !! Especially during our theme dressing days !! We had Onesie Day and Dapper Day and Hawaiian Theme Days (just to name a few!), ”She said of the fun behind the scenes moments. “The most fun was to see how creative everyone was!” I have always looked forward to these days! “

The first episode of Diary of a Future President is airing NOW on Disney +, with new weekly episodes.

Carmina also shared 10 fun facts on itself to know it. Click inside to find out more about the actress…

I am currently class president in second year at my high school (I was class president in first year too!).

I can play the entire Newsies musical; dialogue, dance and everything!

So far, I have acted in more than 20 theater productions, I like to keep busy!

I can sing a song from any Disney movie, I have yet to meet someone who might confuse me. Want to try?

I’m pretty good at drawing, and I’ve even won awards for my art!

I would say that I am VERY superstitious – you can never have too many lucky charms!

I love PC games, and my favorites are Minecraft and Overwatch.

I am a huge bookworm. I can’t tell you my favorite, there are too many!

I am a huge fangirl, and if I meet a celebrity whom I admire without first preparing myself, I would turn to Jello at their feet.

I am a huge A direction fan. (Meeting? Guys? Please?)

