‘Carnage’: man charged with horror in Queenstown bus accident that injured 20 tourists

A 32-year-old man was charged with reckless driving causing bodily harm after a horror bus accident near Queenstown yesterday.

The accident left 20 Chinese tourists injured, two of whom lost limbs. These two remain in serious but stable condition.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court on January 27.

Police said in a statement that they continue to support those involved, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Chinese consulate and the tour operator.

Last night, the remaining passengers were returned to their accommodation in Queenstown and their tour operator made arrangements for their return to China.

Emergency services arrived at the accident around 1:45 p.m. on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road, 7 km southwest of Queenstown, where a bus had overturned to the side.

The Otago Daily Times understands that a girl lost both hands in the accident and that a woman lost one hand.

A representative from Awing Travel NZ Ltd, the company that operated the bus, said this morning that he was traveling to Christchurch and could not comment on the accident or the condition of the injured passengers.

RNZ reports that one of the injured is in Dunedin hospital while the other is being treated in Christchurch hospital.

Inspector Olaf Jensen, commanding officer of the Otago-Lakes region, said that there were 23 international tourists on board and that some of them had suffered “fairly significant injuries”.

Emergency services take care of the injured. Photo / James Allan

“It is a traumatic scene,” he said.

“There are people with fairly traumatic injuries.”

He confirmed that a vehicle towing a trailer was involved, but said it was too early to speculate on the cause.

A spokesman for the Chinese consulate office in Christchurch told Herald staff at the consulate general office that he had visited the two seriously injured patients.

He said they are now recovering well and were not in danger of death after undergoing surgery yesterday.

The others, slightly injured, were treated before being released and were staying in their accommodation in Queenstown.

Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult said his heart goes out to the people involved and their families.

“I feel terrible for these people because they are clearly on the other side of the world, perhaps during the trip of their lives, and this accident happened.

“I can pray for those who are seriously injured so that they can recover quickly. For everyone else, they would be terribly upset.”

A Queenstown resident, who did not want to be named, was driving from the complex to Glenorchy and witnessed the consequences of the accident.

He said there were “emotional scenes” while firefighters, police and doctors were helping the injured.

“I came around the corner and the bus was on the side. There was glass … and blood.

“There was a bit of carnage on the road and I said to myself that” people have been seriously injured here “. Looking at their faces, you could tell that something horrible had happened. ”

The man, who drove daily between Queenstown and Glenorchy for work, said it was a dangerous road.

A spokesman for St John said two people were seriously injured, one moderate and 17 minors.

Two were flown to the hospital and two others were taken by road.

Two helicopters, three ambulances and a manager attended the accident.

Traffic was significantly slowed while the road was closed so that crews could work on site with the heavy lifting equipment necessary to straighten the bus.

It reopened last night.

The police were talking to witnesses and the bus driver.

Inspector Jensen recognized the response from motorists and residents of Wilson Bay who were on the scene before the arrival of emergency services.

A second resident described seeing the injured people walking on the treatment site by St John.

She said that the bus and the baggage trailer went on their side and blocked both sides of the road.

The windshield was broken, but it could have been done by the rescuers.

“It does not appear to be really damaged,” said the resident.

The bus crashed on a straight section of road after a “ very tight ” turn.

There had already been accidents in the bend, but they mostly occurred in winter.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services said it received information about the accident near Wilsons Bay at 1:50 p.m.

Three Queenstown aircraft, a Frankton aircraft and a Frankton assistance vehicle were present.

The crews arrived at the scene of a bus alongside him. No one was trapped.

The serious accident unit and the commercial vehicle safety team were notified.

Awing Travel NZ Ltd confirmed that its company was operating the bus involved in the accident.

A spokeswoman yesterday said a group of 21 Chinese tourists were on the bus, visiting near Queenstown.

She said that two people on board suffered “serious” injuries to the arms.

The company was in contact with the Chinese embassy and police.

She declined to comment further until the police finished their investigation.

NZ Herald and Otago Daily Times

