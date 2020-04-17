Carnival CEO remains loyal to Panama after missing US bailout

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Carnival Corporation has raised billions of dollars to survive a pandemic and has almost completely shut down its business, but has not given up on Panama.

The world’s largest cruise company and its major competitors have long been headquartered in Miami, but have legally incorporated mainly for tax reasons. That foreign loyalty flashed back in the industry last month, when the cruise company was excluded from the $ 2 trillion US stimulus package.

Today, Panama-based carnivals such as Royal Caribbean Cruises in Liberia and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in Bermuda are trying to get past what the government does not guarantee. Still, Carnival hasn’t reconsidered Panama’s incorporation “at all” or is looking to relocate its legal base to the US, CEO Arnold Donald told Fortune Thursday at a press conference.

“There is no specific reason to do so,” Donald said. “We operate under many international maritime laws and jurisdictions in all countries we visit, and most of the revenue we generate is actually generated outside the United States.”

Most of that income is also protected from US taxes. By incorporating into countries like Panama, cruise operators have access to a section of tax law exempting “gross income earned by foreign companies from international operations of their vessels”. As a result, Carnival said in regulatory filings that “substantially all” of $ 3 billion of profits last year were “exempt from US federal income and branch profit taxes.”

However, about half of the industry’s passengers come from North America, and the US government warned Americans not to travel on cruise ships, and issued a “no longer until mid-July” sailing order for all cruise ships.

Carnival, now the owner of the Princess Ship, which had an early grand coronavirus disaster, said it makes sense for the business to be closed for the rest of 2020. The company reduced its existing $ 3 billion turnaround credit facility and its capital and operating expenses this month.

Donald said these measures “provide enough liquidity to fund operations by the end of the year and may not generate significant returns.” “We hope it turns out to be unnecessary, but we need to be prepared for the worst.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

— 22 million people lost their jobs in the past month — Actual unemployment is probably near 18%

—How Fortune 500 companies leverage their resources and expertise during a pandemic

— Inside the surreal “mask economy”: rising prices, bid wars, armed guards

-IRS Launches “Get My Payment” Portal for Tracking Stimulus Check Status

-How All S & P 500 Sectors Are Affected by the Coronavirus Sale

—If you’ve been a bit busy these days, check out the 2020 elections

-Military Experts: Must Fight Coronaviruses, Like Fighting Rebels on the Battlefield

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] carnival