Carnival cruise ships docked in Australia as the country’s death toll rose to 39

MELBOURNE / SYDNEY – Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess cruise liner, Australia’s largest source of coronavirus infection, slides south of Sydney on Monday to seek help for sick people in need urgent treatment.

Ruby Princess, now the target of a criminal investigation led by the homicide squad in the state of New South Wales (NSW), has more than 1,000 crew aboard, after passengers boarded in mid-March without passengers health check.

There have been at least 360 cases of COVID-19, including passengers and staff, associated with the vessel, which included at least six deaths.

As a popular port destination in the Pacific, Australia is among many countries around the world who are negotiating arrangements for cruise ships that cannot find a place to dock.

NSW Police said in a statement on Monday that the vessel could remain in place for up to 10 days, but crews would not consent unless approved by state authorities.

Members of the ailing crew were treated on board or transferred to the hospital, police said, and the vessel was refueled in preparation for departure.

Australia has more than 5,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and its death toll rose to 39 on Monday after four additional deaths were recorded overnight.

An investigation into the Ruby Princess protocols will focus on communications and actions that led to the docking and explosion of 2,700 ship passengers on March 19 in Sydney Harbor to see if biosecurity laws or state law were broken, authorities said.

State health authorities have classified the ship as a low-risk, and the Australian Border Force has issued a notice allowing passengers to travel home safely. They must be separated for 14 days.

A spokesman for Carnival Australia said on Monday the company would cooperate with the probe.

“In addition to the voluntary participation in the investigation, Carnival Australia will be keen to respond to any allegations which should now be fully disclosed and the basis for them,” the spokesman said in email comments.

The ship remained in Australian waters and on Monday docked at Port Kembla, with the remaining crew from 50 different countries aboard the separation.

The government banned cruise ships from docking except for emergencies until mid-March and banished most cruise ships that remained in Australian waters last week.

Australia has seen a sharp drop in the rate of new cases after the country imposed stringent new measures limiting public gatherings of two people, closing pubs, restaurants, and gyms, closing borders state and quarantine people on all incoming flights to hotels within 14 days.

“We are seeing some early positive signs as a result of the restrictions we are putting on,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

Today, Pacific nations have avoided some of the more devastating effects of COVID-19 that have suffered in China, parts of Europe and the United States.

New Zealand, which has been locked-down since March 25, has recorded more than 1,100 confirmed cases. It suffered a virus-related death.

New Zealand Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Monday that the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases is “leveling off.” (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Jonathan Barrett; additional reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)