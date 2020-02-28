carol-stream-male-accused-of-stalking-target-with-gps-tracker

A 47-12 months-aged Carol Stream gentleman is accused of frequently using GPS trackers to stalk another person he is familiar with in the west suburbs.

David D. Sampson faces a felony demand of stalking, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office environment claimed.

The victim discovered a GPS tracker on her motor vehicle Jan. 7, the state’s attorney’s office environment said. She contacted St. Charles law enforcement and explained to them it was the third time Sampson had put the device on her car.

A choose established Sampson’s bail at $10,000 for the duration of a listening to Feb. 14, in accordance to Kane County court documents.

He has due to the fact been freed on bond but is prohibited from making contact with the sufferer or heading to her house, prosecutors reported. He is owing again in court docket March 19.

