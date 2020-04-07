Carole Baskin’s missing wife about the new ID series

True crime networks have jumped on “Tiger King,” but with a far more vivid emphasis on character building that has made Netflix data a reality in the past. Instead, the network will consider the unanswered question that really hit the country: what happened to Carole Baskin’s wife?

Ever since the Netflix series took the country by storm, Baskin has taken the heat off of shocking accusations thrown across the series for speculating that he may have killed and fed his first wife with tiger.

This claim has not been proven and Baskin has denied to this day that the truth is that his wife has disappeared and that the case has not yet been fully resolved. In fact, it was recently released by Florida authorities following a new “Tiger King” campaign, with the hope that new leaders will enter or develop.

In the meantime, Investigation Discovery is poised to see what the authorities really know by carefully examining a story that was briefly changed to a seven-hour Netflix series.

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the middle ring of the big cat,” the network said in a statement received Weekly entertainment. “Is he an infinite invader and a protector of animals, who finds irresistible force in spite of his wife’s mysterious disappearance? Or do we finally tell Carole Baskin’s master plan?

Fortunately they are not afraid to go down in the more exciting part of the story, they continued, “even though he claimed to be innocent, did he make Don Lewis disappear? seize control of his power, strengthen his power and leave his enemies behind? No one talks – except one man – and this man is the center of a series of investigations by ID. “

Is that guy Joe Exotic, who is in jail for trying to hire a lawyer to kill Baskin? Dubbed “Examining the Exotic World with Joe Exotic,” ID says fans will finally find “an investigation that you have never seen, revealing only the secret Joe knows and the only record he has not revealed.”

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Instagram

The star is taking the Craig King Craze to the next level with Cosplay