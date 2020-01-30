Carolina Panthers and Greg Olsen agree to split up

January 30 (UPI) – Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to split after nine seasons, the team said on Thursday.

“Consistency is the word that comes to mind when I think of Greg,” said Panther owner David Tepper in a statement. “A leader, a great teammate, an incredible father and a real professional. Greg brought passion and intense, detailed work ethic to the stadium every day.

“As the ‘Jersey’ guy on the team, it has been good to meet Greg in the past two years and he will be remembered as one of the best panthers that have ever played here. Greg and Kara’s community work continues to be positive Affect so many families in our city and the Carolinas. “

In a statement released on social media on Thursday, Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, said he is still interested in playing in the National Football League.

“At this point, I haven’t opened any career opportunities,” wrote Olsen on Twitter. “I still have a love of football in my heart and will explore all the opportunities that are available to me.”

The decision to depart from the Panthers was made after Olsen spoke to General Manager Marty Hurney about his future with the franchise.

“The team and I are both on the same page, so it is best that we now go in different directions,” said Olsen. “On the field, I will always honor the nine seasons we spent together. The victories, the defeats, the Halas Trophy as an NFC champion in midfield. The reality of the Super Bowl was indescribable, just like the disappointment of come up short. ”

The Panthers also lost star linebacker Luke Kuechly earlier in the month after stepping down. Carolina will have a first year head coach in Matt Rhule next season.

The Chicago Bears selected Olsen in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Hurney acquired him for a third round of draft pick in a 2011 bear deal.

Olsen had 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns this season. Since joining the league in 2007, he has counted 718 receptions for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns with the Panthers and Bears.

Olsen was the first close end in the history of the NFL, which recorded 1,000 goods receipts in three consecutive seasons (2014-16). He holds the franchise record for most shipyards (1,104 in 2015) and receptions (84 in 2014) in a single season from a Panthers tight end.