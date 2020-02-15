[caroline-flack,-who-hosted-“like-island,”-dies-of-suicide-at-forty]

Caroline Flack, a properly-recognised television identity and previous host of “Like Island,quot of ITV and other programs in Britain, died Saturday in London. She was 40 a long time aged.

The Affiliated Push, citing a statement from his spouse and children, verified his loss of life. A relatives attorney said he had died of suicide and was discovered at home, The A.P.

In 2015, Flack commenced presenting “Like Island,quot, a British dating system in which the community voted for their preferred “islanders,quot right until a few remained.

She was replaced in December following staying accused of assault after an episode involving her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, The Guardian described.