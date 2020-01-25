Carolyn Redmond will appear on the Nova Scotia bill for Valentine’s Day

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

On Friday, February 14th, Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KO) from Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick, made her maritime debut against Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) from Mexico as part of “Valentine’s Day Massacre “. at center 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The fight is scheduled for four rounds or less in welterweight. Redmond-Rodriguez, who is featured by Three Lions Promotions (TLP), is on the map by Ryan Rozickis (11-0-0, 11KO) defender of the WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KO) from Prague, Czech Republic.

“I love fighting in my adopted home of Ontario, but boxing in the Maritime will be very special,” said Redmond. “I heard that these big shows in Cape Breton are pretty exciting. Large crowd, great atmosphere. I saw the videos from previous events. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Rodriguez will be Redmond’s toughest test to date. After a five-year break from boxing, Rodriguez returned in July last year to unanimously defeat national rival Valeria Segovia. She has completed six rounds three times in five fights, including a sixth round stop by Yolanda Segura in a fight scheduled for ten.

“She has a lot of experience,” Redmond admitted. “I think we both do it. She has improved her skills in the professional ranks, but I have fought some of the best amateurs in Canada. I don’t think it has an advantage for me. If she thinks she’s doing it, she’s wrong. For them it’s four rounds of hell. “

Redmond made her amateur debut in 2014 and won the Open Ontario Provincial Championship the following year after only fourteen fights. With 75 amateur fights and multiple provincial crowns, Redmond is determined to achieve the same success in the punch-for-pay ranks. After two battles on TLP cards in 2019, Redmond officially entered the Lions stable late last year.

“I am very happy to be promoted by the Lions,” said Redmond. “I know they keep me going and help me build my career. Their shows are always very professional. I train at TNT Boxing Academy in Guelph with my trainer Stevie Bailey, who also trains Ryan Rozicki, another fighter, promoted by Three Lions. From all my experience of fighting on their cards and the great things I’ve heard from Stevie and Ryan, I knew that signing with the Lions would improve my chances of becoming my world champion to realize. That’s the bottom line. “

Tickets are sold at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the center 200 box office.