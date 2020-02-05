Carpet python hides on the Qld family porch

A 1.5m carpet python has been found that lives on a family veranda in Queensland and is hidden under an outdoor couch.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers were called in to catch the snake, which accidentally became the focus of a viral “Spot the Snake” contest on the company’s Facebook page.

Barely visible behind the rear right leg of the blue couch, the cleverly disguised python managed to surprise hundreds of online followers trying to guess their position.

“I can see 14 snakes. It would be rubbish to live in Australia,” one trailer offered.

“There are snakes everywhere! Be scared, be very scared!” another rude bid.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers finally gave up the snake’s position, saying that despite its ability to hide the snake, it was almost a meter long.

“I think I made it too easy,” wrote one of the catchers.

“Carpet python head at the foot of the couch! Well done for those who have it!”

The snake’s head sticks out from under the blue couch. (Supplied)

The carpet python (Morelia spilota) is a common snake species in Queensland.

The bite of a carpet python is active both in daylight and at night and is not toxic. However, the Qld government recommends getting tetanus protection if a bite occurs.

Every summer, hatching pythons lay between 10 and 47 eggs, usually in a sheltered place where the female can tremble over the eggs to generate warmth.

Pythons traditionally feed on frogs, lizards, birds and small mammals.

Occasionally, the snakes eat cane toads, which often leads to fatal complications due to the toad’s poisonous glands.