Carrie Lam Rejects Bipartisan Calls to Refuse Wage Rising Amid the Financial Crisis Fed by the Hong Kong Coronavirus

The destroyed Hong Kong leader rejected calls from across the political spectrum to take a voluntary freeze on wages, after it was revealed that his annual salary had increased to HK $ 5.21 million (USD 672,000).

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s 2.36% salary increase, up from HK $ 5.09 million for the 2019/20 financial year, means she continues to be one of the highest paid political leaders in the world .

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lam was asked if he would listen to the legislator’s requests to refuse the increase.

“My first priority right now is to finalize the relief package as soon as possible within the second round of anti-epidemic funding,” he said.

The CEO also pointed out that she and the other politically appointed city officials had recently donated a month’s pay to the Hong Kong Community Fund for charitable purposes, adding that she would consider similar ways in the future “to show solidarity. to the people of Hong Kong. ”

The Legislative Council carefully examined the government budget, presented in February, with a view to a final vote scheduled for early May.

Hong Kong’s budget deficit will increase next year, says chief finance officer Paul Chan

According to the public spending project, Lam’s annual salary would have increased by HK $ 120,000, which means he will earn around HK $ 434,000 per month starting in April.

Lawmakers from both pro-institution and pandemocratic camps were furious, demanding that it take inspiration from foreign officials and instead impose a wage cut when the city is fighting against the deadly Covid-19 disease.

In Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s government announced in February that political office holders in the state of the city would have to cut a month’s wages. This was followed in March with the announcement of another two-month salary cut in what has been called a show of solidarity with Singaporeans experiencing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced that the country’s ministers will give up three months’ salary. Photo: Reuters

The food and beverage industry records the first annual drop in revenue from Sars

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also said last month that his country’s ministers and deputies would give up 30% of their monthly salaries until June, equivalent to 10% of their annual salary.

On Tuesday, Lam said that the salary adjustment was made according to a pre-existing mechanism that took inflation rates into account and had been known to lawmakers since the estimated wages for 2020/21 in July were disclosed.

“It is not the case that officials have increased the salary increase in the spending of the Legislative Council (because they are looking at it),” he said.

Coronavirus crisis to hit economies around the world, warns Hong Kong chief of finance

A government spokesman released a statement Monday evening, stating that in 2017 the Legislative Council’s Financial Committee approved an adjustment mechanism that, as of July 1, 2018, has taken into account the average annual consumer price index.

On Monday, during a meeting of the Legco financial committee, pro-establishment legislators joined the opposition, slamming Lam for failing to block his salary increase.

Roundtable political group lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun said it is “very ridiculous” for Lam to accept a pay rise while the city’s business sectors are in trouble.

The legislature of the new popular party Eunice Yung Hoi-yan also said that the government should have a responsibility to overcome difficulties with citizens.

