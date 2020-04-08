Carrie Symonds “desperate” for not seeing Boris in the intensive care unit

Carrie Symonds has not been able to see the prime minister since he fell ill with Covida-19 (photo: PA / Getty)

Boris Johnson’s heavily pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, remained “desperate” because she couldn’t see the prime minister after two nights of intensive care.

The 55-year-old prime minister spent the second night at the ICU in the hospital of St. Thomas in London after he was taken there on Sunday evening because of a worsening of Covid-19 symptoms lasting 10 days.

Miss Symonds, 32, who is recovering from coronavirus symptoms herself, “cried” after receiving a phone call informing him that Mr. Johnson had been admitted to hospital for “persistent symptoms.”

A friend told The Telegraph that a former government adviser, Miss Symonds, who was expecting her first child in the early summer, broke down on news and was “deeply saddened and concerned about her welfare.”

It is said that Miss Symonds broke down when she received the phone saying that her fiancee was in the intensive care unit (Photo: AFP)

The heavily pregnant Miss Symonds recovers from coronavirus symptoms herself (Photo: Getty)

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.

On our Coronavirus live blog click here.

Mr. Johnson received oxygen support and was later confirmed that he was not on a respirator.

Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the prime minister was in a “good mood”, “responded to treatment” and remained in a stable state in the intensive care unit.

It is said that the couple, who usually live together in apartment at Downing Street No. 11, have been apart for almost two weeks since the prime minister fell ill on March 27.

Miss Symonds, who is pregnant, is in a vulnerable group, isolating herself at Camberwell’s house in South London for £ 1.3 million, along with her dog Dilyn.

The biography of the prime minister, Sonia Purnell, described the situation “terrible” for the couple as “simply ghostly.”

The prime minister documented his symptoms before he went to the hospital

Miss Symonds has been “distraught” that she cannot visit PM in the hospital (photo: Reuters)

“You can’t even accompany a loved one in the hospital. I can only imagine the agony of Carrie Symonds, his fiancee, which, as we know, is born in early summer, “Purnell told Sky News.

“It’s a nightmare all around, and a nightmare for the whole country.”

Yesterday the queen sent a letter to Miss Symonds and the Johnson family to tell them that they were in her thoughts and that she wished the prime minister a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Miss Symonds shared her photo on Twitter, saying it is recovering well from the virus.

She wrote: “I spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I didn’t have to be tested, and after seven days of rest I feel stronger and I’m on the right track. “

Miss Symonds is pregnant now and is expecting early summer (Image: Downing Street)

Soon, my mother shared a second post directing social media users to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) advice site for pregnant women and their families.

She wrote: “Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. Read other pregnant women and follow the most current guidelines that have been reassuring. “

Miss Symonds will most likely have to stay away from her fiancé until the end of her pregnancy because she is in a ‘vulnerable’ group who may be suffering from serious coronavirus complications and it is recommended to avoid irrelevant contact for 12 weeks.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab replaces the Prime Minister during his absence.

He said he was convinced that the prime minister and his “friend” would survive the disease and would return and soon lead the country through a pandemic.

Contact our press team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

For more such stories, check our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates