Carrie Underwood reveals the heartbreaking loss she sings about in “Cry Pretty”

Carrie underwood is a proud mother of two young sons, but she once had a number of heart problems trying to conceive her second child. The country music star announced that she had suffered three miscarriages in two years, which she sings about on her album Cry Pretty. Although she was finally able to receive, these three losses had a profound effect on her.

Underwood’s latest album, Cry Pretty, contains some songs that were written during this loss period. In an interview with the Guardian, Underwood recalled trying to capture what she was going through. She would mourn the loss of a child she was never allowed to meet, but still has to go on stage for fans. “I was still trying to do my job and put on a happy face and be Carrie Underwood,” she said. “And then I would go home and fall apart.”

More common than Carrie Underwood originally thought

What surprised Underwood the most about the experience was how common it was, even though she said, “It’s something people don’t really talk about.” She remembered talking to friends about her miscarriages, which then shocked her when she admitted that they had been through the same thing. She admitted that people may feel “silly” because for a short period of time “they are so attached to something that they knew about,” but says that the pain of loss “does not go away. Ever.”

After all the grief, however, a very welcome addition to Underwood’s family came. Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son Jacob sometime in January 2019. Still, Underwood is sad when she thinks about the children she may have had. “I suppose you wait until things stop hurting,” she says. “I will always grieve for these children, for these lives that were a shooting star and a hint of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby. It was horrible at the time and it still hurts, but it’s kind of okay, I have it. “Underwood is still difficult to sing a few songs, but she says it’s” therapeutic “for her ,

During this painful time in Underwood’s life, the tabloids continued to publish false stories about their personal lives. Life & Style reported that Underwood was pregnant with twins. The infamous publication not only claimed that the country star had two girls, but also insisted that Underwood wanted to leave Nashville to “raise their growing family.” Gossip Cop Examined the matter and found this story utter nonsense. While Underwood was said to be pregnant with twin girls, she posted photos of herself tasting wine on her Instagram page with the hashtag “#winetime”. It is very unlikely that an expectant mother would drink alcohol. Of course, the twin girls never showed up.