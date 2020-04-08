Carson Daly Haircut on Live TV is Something You Should See

This is exactly what American entertainment needs right now.

In the midst of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, daily headlines can be difficult to pick up. However, on Wednesday, the host of the Day managed to mix things up in some ways Carson Daly cut her own hair on TV live.

Likewise, with most of us around the country, with salon shops and scissors closing in the future to stop the spread of the virus, we are all becoming more and more perplexed. So, Daly tried to cut her own nails with the help of her 11-year-old son, Jackson. Make things more interesting, celebrity stylists Chris Appleton had to give Daly a call over the phone after WiFi was cut off and she couldn’t show it on video.

“It’s a good thing I’m not working on television or anything,” Daly said. “It’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, a 5-year-old girl, London, surely stealing the spotlight behind it by waving and generally starring in the show.

“You can stop waving, London,” she said to her little boy with a laugh. “Its okay.”

To make things even funnier, the camera sometimes cuts to its friends making various facial expressions as they watch from afar. Eventually, her son took over to cut off Daly’s head as she monitored the use of her other daughter Ettahand mirror.

Carson Daly’s hair has gotten awkward at home, so he’s trying to give himself hair. What can happen? 😂 pic.twitter.com/5GDwSdJiRX

– THIS DAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2020

Daly is happy with her son’s work, but when it comes to fixing her hair, she doesn’t know what to do with her scissors and brush.

Judging by the potentially Photoshopped image he later posted on Instagram, it seems the father and son have found a solution: just confusing most.

“This is the final product!” he wrote online. “I think we’re doing good!”

For more celebrity hair transformations from home, keep scrolling!

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)