Carson Lueders Shows Off His Dance Moves With ‘No Caption’ – Study Lyrics & Enjoy Online video!

Carson Lueders new song “No Caption” is out now!

The singer debuted the monitor and music video clip on Friday (February 28).

“A buncha pretty girls and a couple of of my guys, imagine that,” he sings. “No caption / Never gotta say it, I really live this life, picture that / Take a picture hold the body put up up / No caption.”

View the “No Caption” video now to see Carson places his dance moves on display! You can also down load the tune on Apple Songs.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k0H06N6KDhY" width="500"></noscript>

Carson Lueders – No Caption

Simply click inside to go through the lyrics…