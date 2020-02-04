Carson officials call for larger FBI investigation after coronavirus social media hoax

CARSON, California (KABC) – Carson officials demanded a larger FBI investigation on Monday to allay the alarm over a fake social media article on the coronavirus.

“When we got this information via social media, there were over 5,000 stocks. It had caused panic in the city,” said Jawane Hilton, a member of the Carson board.

Calls were received from first responders, as well as from schools, asking them to close.

Some of Carson’s busiest stores were listed in the publication, including Seafood City, which reports losses of 30-40% over the weekend due to fear.

“In fact, almost 70% of the community come to this store. They shop there almost three times a week,” says manager Jules Torres.

The false message prominently displayed the logos of major health organizations and reproduced the signature of a health official from L.A. County.

“This is not a joke. Public health is not a joke and causing fear in the community is not a joke,” said MP Nanette Diaz-Barragan, who called for the federal investigation. in tandem with the LA County Sheriff’s Department

Officials are now urging everyone who shared the bogus publication to delete it and share the corrected information.

There are no reports of coronavirus to Carson.

Carson’s mayor Albert Robles suspects racial motive behind the scam

“Carson is 25% Asian, I think the writers have targeted our community,” said Robles.

Officials say the city’s response was hampered because the message was posted on a local holiday in honor of Fred Kurematsu, a Japanese-American World War II activist who was imprisoned for refusing to go to an internment camp.

Seafood City manager begs buyers to come back.

“Please come in. It’s safe. It’s good,” said Torres.

