Carson Palmer warns Joe Burrow about the game for Cincinnati Bengals

Former Cincinnati quarterback Carson Palmer poses for photos. (Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Former All-Pro quarterback Carson Palmer, who played seven seasons in Cincinnati and ended with 46: 51 in two regular games (both losses) in the regular season, warns Joe Burrow of the Bengals game.

Burrow, who had one of the best seasons in college football history and at the same time led the LSU Tigers to the national championship, will be considered Cincinnati’s goal in the upcoming draft as the Bengals after the 1:15 win last season saw the Number 1 are.

In an interview with “The D.A. Show “on CBS Sports Radio, Palmer, who forced his way out of town and continued to succeed with the Arizona Cardinals, warned Burrow of being part of the Bengals organization.

“That’s why I wanted to get out: I never felt that the organization (Bengals) was really trying to win a Super Bowl and was really chasing the Super Bowl,” said Palmer. “Because today is the age. Today’s game is that you can not only hope that you draw well and do not strive for free players, but simply end up in the Super Bowl. You have to get it … you look at what Bob Kraft did. You look at the teams that have had success year after year. You see what is going on in Baltimore. I mean this team is always good. The team does what it takes. They are ready to to do everything to win and that’s why they play consistently in the playoffs regardless of who their quarterback is. “

When the Bengals end up top-picking Burrow, it will be the first time since 2003 that the Bengals were number 1 in the overall selection and then used that selection for a quarterback.

When this was the case in 2003, the team designed Palmer.

