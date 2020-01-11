Caruthers AAU Basketball Program Creates Champions

Loading...

Last season, the Caruthers women’s basketball team won its first ever state championship.

With last year’s success, which is only a memory, it’s back to basics for the Blue Raiders.

Entering her tenth year as director of the Caruthers AAU Girls Program, Anna Almeida has overseen a massive change.

“I started where I was the only coach, I coached four teams every weekend and left all the time. Now we have ten coaches,” said Almeida.

The program has grown from two youth teams to over 100 athletes, from kindergarten to high school.

Morgan Trigueiro, a freshman on the university team, is one of those who has gone through this youth system.

“It was my whole life. I felt like I had something to do and do. I was not just lazy at home,” says Trigueiro.

Then there is Nicole Pedersen, who played for Almeida and now has a daughter who does the same.

“I only started playing basketball when I was in high school, so for my daughter to start playing already – she’s five years old – to see how good she will get in middle school, high school, it’s amazing, “says Pederson.

Almeida adds: “The fun part is when you get girls who come to high school who already have an idea of ​​the system, who know how to play basketball. You have the chance to teach them more and develop their knowledge in The reward is to have kids who really know what they are doing now because they have been doing it for so long. “

Last year’s big shot in the state was in part thanks to a new shooting machine for this AAU program.

As college girls try to race the state again this year, coach Almeida encourages his players to be good role models.

“When I was little, I always looked at high school girls. All these little girls come to us after our training, saying to us:” Good job “. They come to our games. It just makes me want to work harder for them” explains Trigueiro.

