Case Study: Ridgeway Revitalizes HMV’s E-Commerce Shop

After the takeover by Sunrise Records in February 2019, HMV worked with Ridgeway as a digital agency to update the existing e-commerce solution and enable an optimized user experience. The updated website was launched online in November 2019, just in time for Black Friday’s peak season and Christmas season.

Ridgeway has been working with HMV since 2015 when the entertainment company launched its first e-commerce shop. The online shop has grown from year to year as traffic, transactions and revenue have increased year by year.

process

The new solution has been integrated into the latest version of Kentico V12, which provides the team with enhanced features that have been carefully crafted to quickly deliver content to users. The new platform with over 61,000 products is based on the latest technical stack, which offers improved performance and shorter loading times. The pages respond in less than 0.105 seconds. With over 80,000 pages, Kentico hmv offers an ideal, technically robust platform to cope with a site of this size while at the same time achieving excellent site speed and performance.

In addition to the platform upgrade, HMV needed an optimized checkout solution, especially for mobile users. The Ridgeway team has designed and built a faster checkout that shortens the journey from up to four to just two steps. The new checkout process also includes a summary banner and a delete option.

Results

Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for the hmv team and this year was no exception. The site was able to seamlessly serve over 150,000 users a day, with a peak of 1,440 concurrent users. The site processed an average of over 6,000 users per hour and achieved an ecommerce conversion rate of 3.75%. The HMV solution is hosted with Microsoft Azure to ensure a flexible and functional solution that enables the site to easily manage these huge traffic spikes.

Terry Roffey, manager of retail and e-commerce applications, said: “Performance plays an important role in our success. A high-performing location is crucial to retain and retain our customers. Thanks to the upgrade to Kentico V12, we can offer our users a fast and smooth online experience. “

Simon Cole, Managing Director of Ridgeway, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the hmv team over the past five years and to see how the e-commerce website is getting stronger. The latest version of Kentico offers even more options and the team already benefits from the advantages. “

