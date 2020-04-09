Cases of coronaviruses in India increase to 5734; 540 new patients, 17 deaths in 24 hours – News from India

Cases of coronaviruses in India on Thursday passed more than 5,500. The Ministry of Health has updated the latest Covid-19 in the country to 5,734.

This data includes 5,095 active cases, 473 patients who were cured or discharged, and 166 deaths.

According to the health ministry, 540 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the most vulnerable state with 1,135 active positive cases. Tamil Nadu is closely monitored with the second highest Covid-19 active patients at 690. Delhi’s number has increased to 669 active cases.

That comes a day after the Delhi government sealed 20 Covid-19 hotspots across the national capital on Wednesday. The administration said no movement of people would be allowed in these areas.

“A total of 20 hot spots have been identified in Delhi and closed. No one will be allowed to enter or leave these areas,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered that 15 districts with most coronavirus cases be sealed to limit the virus by April 15. Over 20 Covid-19 hotspots have come under complete closure in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Odisha and Ladakh have made it compulsory for people to wear a mask when leaving their homes.

India entered the 16th day of the 21-day close on Thursday.

