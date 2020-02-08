Cases of coronaviruses increase massively when China around the whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang mourns

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now risen to 40,000, and 86 other patients have died since yesterday.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again many times over. 34,842 patients worldwide have been infected with the fatal disease.

There are 34,598 in China – an increase of 3401 cases in a single day.

And 86 more people died of the virus on Friday, increasing the death toll in China to 722. Another 5000 are in a “severe” or “critical” condition.

The figures were released today by China’s National Health Commission. All but two deaths occurred in mainland China, while the other two deaths occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the death of a doctor who first warned of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan has caused anger and grief in the Chinese authorities who have tried to censor the news of the disease.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, 34, died on January 10th at Wuhan Central Hospital after noticing the first symptoms of the disease.

Reporting about his death was puzzling after the Chinese media spread the news, and then quickly deleted it as it became a trend topic on the Internet.

Wuhan officials have paid the “heroic” doctor’s family $ 820,000 or US $ 181,000.

The payment was in compensation for his fatal illness as an “accident at work”.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement that it was conducting a thorough investigation by Dr. Li promised to die of coronavirus after being infected by one of his patients.

The hashtag “Dr. Li Wenliang dead” was the most searched topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo late Thursday with over a billion views and over 1.1 million comments. But on Friday morning it had dropped out of the top 20 trend topics.

“The ranking appears to have been manipulated,” King-was Fu, who examines Chinese censorship patterns at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

Dealing with the news “looks similar to the death of Liu Xiaobo,” he said, referring to censorship after the death of the detained Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2017, who was critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Some irregularities in dealing with the news of Li’s death are considered politically motivated,” Fu said.

Weibo users complained about their posts, commenting that the doctor’s death had been deleted in Weibo and in the WeChat messaging app, causing anger at the censors’ attempt to suppress public opinion.

Li, 34, was one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who first noticed an illness similar to SARS, in which nearly 800 people died between 2002 and 2003.

He blogged about his results and found that seven patients had been infected with the virus. On January 3, he was visited by police officers, who forced him to sign a statement that he admitted to spreading falsehoods and warned him of punishment if he continued.

On January 10, Li wrote that he had a cough and fever on January 11 and was hospitalized on January 12. After that, he had breathing problems.

On Friday, when the news of his death became known, he was hailed as a hero who received a lot of tribute and rage against officials who had cleaned up social media posts.

“He is a hero who has warned others with his life,” wrote a Wuhan doctor about Weibo.

“These fat officials, who live off public funds, can die from a snowstorm,” wrote another Weibo user in a comment that was later cleaned up. In the meantime, the hashtag “We demand freedom of speech” has been censored.

The Communist government announced that it would investigate the problems surrounding his death. The answer confused the leaders. The State Department and the National Health Commission have expressed their condolences.

Weibo expert Manya Koetse, who tracks trends on the website, said the case shows the mistrust of the authorities surrounding the virus outbreak.

“This very confusing reporting and the rush of people on WeChat and Weibo who are stuck on their social media screens and don’t know what to believe, what source to trust … embodies this whole outbreak of the corona virus, and people crave trustworthy sources, “she said.

WHO RECOGNIZES LOWER INCREASE

On Friday, WHO officials noticed a drop in the number of new virus cases for two consecutive days.

“The numbers could rise again … but the past two days have shown a downward trend,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday. The 3,143 increase was the lowest daily increase since at least Tuesday.

Earlier this week, however, scientific research predicted that the number of coronavirus cases in China would double every six days. Some experts assume that they will never be held back.

According to The Lancet, more than 75,000 people may be infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan – far more than the official number of cases reported by Chinese officials.

The science magazine’s estimate that up to 300,000 people in Wuhan could be infected with the virus is based on model calculations that show that each infected person would infect an average of 2.68 other people.

The report also estimated that the Wuhan epidemic would peak in April if there were no breakthrough to reduce transmission.

Fifteen cases were confirmed in Australia, including five in Queensland, four in New South Wales, four in Victoria and two in South Australia.

A further 41 people, including up to five Australians, aboard a cruise ship off Japan’s coast, carried out positive tests for the new coronavirus strain on Friday, according to the Japanese health minister.

The new cases increase the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.

To date, Japanese authorities have tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after being diagnosed with the virus in a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were tested positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today, they are being hospitalized in multiple prefectures, and we’re preparing for that now.”

“A total of 61 samples out of 273 were tested positive,” he added.

When the ship arrived off Japan’s coast on Monday evening, there were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship. It docked in Yokohama to secure a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Twenty people who have been diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship and taken to hospitals, including two Australians.

Initially, tests were carried out on people who showed symptoms or who had come into contact with the former passenger who was diagnosed with the virus.

But Kato suggested doing additional tests now.

People queue up in Hong Kong to protect themselves from the disease and buy face masks. Photo / AP

The authorities will “test those who are prone to disease, including the elderly and those with other conditions, and those who have been in close contact with the people who have been newly diagnosed with the virus,” he said.

There were no immediate details on how many people would meet these criteria or when the tests could take place.

Japan has reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus, apart from infections on board the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus occurred.

A fourth evacuation flight, which carried both Japanese citizens and non-Japanese spouses and those with other relationships with the country, arrived on Friday morning.