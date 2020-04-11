Cases of low but more difficult days may come in the reserves: Minister of Native Service

OTTAWA – The federal minister of Indigenous Services says even though the number of COVID-19 cases in the reserves remains low, no one should be complacent.

Marc Miller told reporters at a news conference Friday that boundaries and checkpoints are good for identifying people with COVID-19 entering a community, as well as getting to know the people of pain, but checkpoints can lead people to believe that they are safe.

He said the remote locations of many indigenous communities and the aggressive steps taken by their leadership helped to keep the new coronavirus, but they were more affected by the long-standing social and economic inequalities.

As of Thursday, there were 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the First Nations reserve and five cases in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec.

“No one should take comfort in the fact that there have been very few cases to date,” Miller said.

Tom Wong, head of public health medical ministry, told the news conference that it was important to keep the COVID-19 reserves, and use contact information to encode cases that determined.

Wong also called for a call for nurses to move forward in the North, acknowledging concerns that the shortage of health professionals in remote areas led them to fly from community to community and potentially spread. of pain.

“So here is the call for the whole country. If you are a nurse or you graduate as a nurse, please consider working in the North because you need the North,” Wong said.

In late March, Miller published $ 305 million distributed to indigenous communities across Canada as they fought and prepared for COVID-19.

But First Nations and Metis leaders said last week they needed more financial support from Ottawa, as well as security assistance and assistance in securing protective equipment.

First Nations National Assembly Chief Perry Bellegarde said the First Nations should also be part of all decisions when it comes to determining how resources are allocated.

Indigenous leaders urged the government to look at the unique needs of Native business owners, not to mention that many Indian business owners would not meet the $ 50,000 minimum payroll request for loans under the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Miller said Friday that communities can choose how to use the money, such as buying isolation units and personal protective equipment.

He said support for food security and indigenous businesses is also in the works.

“Let me be clear. This is just the beginning. We know that additional support is needed. And we will go there to make sure no community is left behind,” Miller said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2020.