Cases of new viral respiratory diseases are rising sharply in China

Chinese health authorities have urged people in Wuhan City to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning on Wednesday that a new viral disease that has infected hundreds and caused at least nine deaths could spread further.

The number of new cases has risen sharply in China, the center of the outbreak. There were 440 confirmed cases from midnight Tuesday in 13 jurisdictions, said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission. Nine people have died, all in Hubei Province, since the outbreak occurred in the provincial capital of Wuhan at the end of last month.

“There has already been a human-to-human transmission and infection from medical staff,” Li said at a press conference with health experts. “Evidence has shown that the disease is transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation.”

The disease comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause colds, but also more serious diseases such as the outbreak of SARS that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed around 800 people.

Thailand authorities have confirmed four cases on Wednesday, one Thai national and three Chinese visitors. Japan, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan have each reported one case. All diseases were from people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

In this photo, published by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, a doctor takes the temperature of a passenger on Wednesday, January 22 at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in Hubei Province in southern China (Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua via The Associated Press)

“The situation is under control here,” Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s health minister, told reporters and said there were no reports that the infection had spread to others. “We checked them all: taxi drivers, people who drove the wheelchairs for the patients, doctors and nurses who worked around them.”

Macao, a former Portuguese colony that is a semi-autonomous Chinese city, reported one case on Wednesday.

Travel agencies that organize trips to North Korea say the country has banned foreign tourists because of the outbreak. Most tourists to North Korea are Chinese or travel through neighboring China to the country. North Korea also closed its borders in 2003 during the SARS shock.

Other countries have stepped up screening measures for travelers from China, in particular those from Wuhan. The worries have increased with the arrival of the new holiday year, when millions of Chinese people travel home and abroad.

Officials said it was too early to compare the new virus with SARS or MERS or respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, in terms of how deadly it could be. They attributed the peak in new cases to improvements in detection and monitoring.

“We are still learning more about this disease.” Gao Fu, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control said at the press conference.

Gao said officials believe the outbreak was the result of human exposure to wild animals illegally sold at a food market in Wuhan and the virus is mutating. Mutations can spread the virus faster or make people sicker.

A health surveillance officer uses a device to monitor the temperature of passengers near the immigration desks at Hong Kong International Airport Saturday, January 4, 2020. (Andy Wong / The Associated Press)

Jiao Yahui, a health committee official, said: “The disease will continue to develop. It has developed several characteristics compared to the early phase and the prevention and precautionary measures need to be changed accordingly.”

A veteran of the SARS outbreak said that although there are some similarities in the new virus – namely the origin in China and the link with animals – the current outbreak seems much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003. The new virus seems dangerous to older people with other health problems, but does not seem nearly as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it doesn’t broadcast very easily through the air and probably broadcasts through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the disease can be spread between people after finding two infected people in Guangdong province in southern China who had not been to Wuhan.

Fifteen medical workers also tested positive for the virus, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

Fourteen of them, a doctor and 13 nurses, were infected by a patient who had been admitted to the hospital for neurosurgery but also had the corona virus.

The Lunar New Year is a time when many Chinese return to their home to visit relatives. Li, the health committee official, said measures were being taken to track and detect infected people from Wuhan, and that people should avoid going to the city and people from the city should remain seated for the time being.